University Book Store Headlines: 9.08.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Week 3: Purdue's football commitments' weekend results - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Confused by what's going on with the Big Ten? These FAQs may help - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue players on NFL rosters - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio podcast: College football starts but with bumps - GoldandBlack.com
Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State game pushed back a week due to Tulsa's COVID-19 cases - Yahoo.com
Forde Yard Dash - SI.com
Seven teams that could invade the exclusive College Football Playoff for the first time in 2020 - CBSSports.com
Watchability rankings: College football's most entertaining teams for 2020 - ESPN.com
2021 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's early projections ahead of NFL season - Bleacherreport.com
ESPN's Lee Corso: 'I would not play football until February 2021' - Yahoo.com
How to remake an entire college football schedule in just one month - ESPN.com
Jan. 2, 1986, Coach Keady losing his mind over a call and getting T'd up for it. See the call and the outcome of a barn burner with Iowa Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on Purdue Athletics Facebook. pic.twitter.com/veZBXNAYSc— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) September 7, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
College basketball's nonconference scheduling issue can be solved with bracket play to start season - CBSSports.com
As #Purdue students returned to the West Lafayette campus for the 2020-21 academic year, they were greeted with several new buildings, renovated spaces and work underway on other major facilities. #PurdueUniversityhttps://t.co/gjpvanmTVH— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) September 6, 2020
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Gold and Black @ 30: Year 27--2016-17 - GoldandBlack.com
Students again bring BLM protest to Hovde steps - Exponent.com
Indiana high schools sell football pay-per-view for revenue - WLFI.com
Club sports play on despite lack of games - Exponent.com
More Than A Game campaign update - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mark Collingsworth (1965) Linebacker, Football
Peyton Minter (1969) Linebacker, Football
Drew Rucks (1982) Linebacker , Football
Derek Benson (1985) Wide Receiver, Football
Eric McDaniel (1990) Defensive Tackle, Football
