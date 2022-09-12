University Book Store Headlines: 9.12.2022
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's sharpness, Charlie Jones and more - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten Power Poll - GoldandBlack.com
Ten observations: Purdue-Indiana State - GoldandBlack.com
First look: Syracuse - GoldandBlack.com
Five Factors: Purdue-Indiana State - GoldandBlack.com
Data Driven: Purdue's win over Indiana State - GoldandBlack.com
Jalen Graham expected to be out 3-4 weeks with injury - GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Purdue-Indiana State - GoldandBlack.com
The envelope, please - GoldandBlack.com
Why did Nebraska fire Scott Frost? Cornhuskers finally cut ties with struggling coach - SportingNews.com
Grading the Boilermakers: Purdue-Indiana State - GoldandBlack.com
Last word on Purdue's blowout win - GoldandBlack.com
The 3-2-1: Purdue's win over ISU - GoldandBlack.com
1st and 10: Purdue-Syracuse - JCOnline.com
Upon further review: Purdue-Indiana State - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com game day thread: Purdue-Indiana State - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue blanks Indiana State - PurdueSports.com
Extra points: Players of note, key moments, looking ahead after Purdue's lopsided win - JCOnline.com
Former quarterback Cam Allen now menace to QBs for Purdue defense - JCOnline.com
Overcoming Jalen Graham's injury next big hurdle for Purdue football - JCOnline.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Efficient Offense Leads Purdue to Sweep Xavier - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Falls 0-3 at No. 4 Louisville - PurdueSports.com
Woman accused of stalking Katie Gearlds arrested Thursday - Exponent.com
Purdue students charged after alleged drunken street sign theft - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mark Clark (1951) Offensive Guard, Football
Troy Bacon (1975) Linebacker, Football
Nick Hardwick (1981) Center, Football
Sean Petty (1982) Cornerback, Football
Mike Lee (1991) Linebacker, Football
Dezwan Polk-Campbell (1994) Linebacker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.