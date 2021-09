University Book Store Headlines: 9.13.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Embed content not available

Three thoughts from the weekend - GoldandBlack.com

Labor shortages cause lines at college football venues - Lafayette (La.) Daily Advertiser

Ten observations from win at UConn - GoldandBlack.com

Five Factors: UConn - GoldandBlack.com

Data Driven: UConn - GoldandBlack.com

Dislodged finger show's Coan's grit - BlueandGold.com

What they are saying about Notre Dame's close win over Toledo - BlueandGold.com

Week 2 Awards - GoldandBlack.com

Post-game Blog - GoldandBlack.com

First and 10 -- A look at Notre Dame - Journal & Courier