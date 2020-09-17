University Book Store Headlines: 9.17.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Ten things you need to know about 2020 season - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm excited to be back working - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten football: What changed, what will Purdue's schedule look like - Journal & Courier
Medical advances, protocols made football possible - GoldandBlack.com
Video: Daniels, Brohm and Bobinski talks about return of football - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: The return of Big Ten football and more - GoldandBlack.com
Game on: Big Ten votes to play football this fall - GoldandBlack.com
Opinion: The darkest day in Big Ten history? - USA Today
Doyel--Big Ten's return sensible and stupid - Indystar
Big Ten reverses course - Exponent
Maryland athletic director Damon Evans says— Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) September 16, 2020
Each institution in the Big Ten will be responsible for paying for all of its daily COVID-19 tests required. He estimated it will cost each school around $700,000 to $1 million.
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Game on for basketball too - Purduesports.com | GoldandBlack.com
The difference in basketball's return versus football's - SI.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
ICYMI: Recruiting Rewind: 1999 - GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ted Reasoner (1946) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball
Ron Hardy (1953) Defensive End, Football
Brian Walker (1957) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jim Wallace (1967) Wide Receiver, Football
Akin Ayodele (1979) Defensive End, Football
Jason Werner (1986) Linebacker, Football
BJ Knauf (1993) Wide Receiver, Football
