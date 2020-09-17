 Purdue University football basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 9.17.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Ten things you need to know about 2020 season - GoldandBlack.com

Brohm excited to be back working - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten football: What changed, what will Purdue's schedule look like - Journal & Courier

Medical advances, protocols made football possible - GoldandBlack.com

Video: Daniels, Brohm and Bobinski talks about return of football - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: The return of Big Ten football and more - GoldandBlack.com

Game on: Big Ten votes to play football this fall - GoldandBlack.com

Opinion: The darkest day in Big Ten history? - USA Today

Doyel--Big Ten's return sensible and stupid - Indystar

Big Ten reverses course - Exponent

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Game on for basketball too - Purduesports.com | GoldandBlack.com

The difference in basketball's return versus football's - SI.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

ICYMI: Recruiting Rewind: 1999 - GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ted Reasoner (1946) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball

Ron Hardy (1953) Defensive End, Football

Brian Walker (1957) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jim Wallace (1967) Wide Receiver, Football

Akin Ayodele (1979) Defensive End, Football

Jason Werner (1986) Linebacker, Football

BJ Knauf (1993) Wide Receiver, Football

