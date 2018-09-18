Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-18 07:54:09 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.18.18

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Purdue trying to dig out of problematic start - St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nebraska's QB Martinez did practice Monday, but status still 'iffy' - World-Herald/Exponent

Armour: Meyer shows he doesn't respect women - USA Today

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Brohm: "Run defense has long way to go - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue in the Pros: Week 2 - GoldandBlack.com

Brohm didn't see conclusive evidence - GoldandBlack.com

Blough named Big Ten Player-of-the-Week - GoldandBlack.com

Recruiting

Texas RB visiting Purdue as he nears decision - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Long snapper commits to Purdue - NWI.com

Quick update Malik Hall - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Basketball

Haarms made it to Purdue after Amsterdam childhood - NCAA.com

Olympic/Other

Who will buy Neil Armstrong's flag - Journal & Courier ($)

Ambrosio ranked No. 72 nationally - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Sept. 18

Doug Holcomb (1944) Football, Quarterbak

Darryl Stingley (1951, dec. 2007) Football, Running back/WR

David Mitchell (1951) Football, Assistant coach

Tom Mihal (1957) Football, Wide receiver

Jarrett Scales (1969, dec. 9/12/18) Football, Cornerback

Armstead Williams (1992) Football, Linebacker

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}