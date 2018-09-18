University Book Store Headlines: 9.18.18
Football
Purdue trying to dig out of problematic start - St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Nebraska's QB Martinez did practice Monday, but status still 'iffy' - World-Herald/Exponent
Armour: Meyer shows he doesn't respect women - USA Today
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Brohm: "Run defense has long way to go - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue in the Pros: Week 2 - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm didn't see conclusive evidence - GoldandBlack.com
Blough named Big Ten Player-of-the-Week - GoldandBlack.com
🏈 Boston College visits as a ranked team for the first time in 10 seasons.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 17, 2018
More on the matchup and the numbers game for the Homecoming affair! https://t.co/Enwex6UJB0
Recruiting
Texas RB visiting Purdue as he nears decision - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Long snapper commits to Purdue - NWI.com
Quick update Malik Hall - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Basketball
Haarms made it to Purdue after Amsterdam childhood - NCAA.com
It's time for Big Ten Volleyball!— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) September 17, 2018
Friday
🆚 Illinois | 7 PM
🌸 Shondell's Luau in Holloway!
🌸 First 500 @LifeAtPurdue students will receive a Purdue Hawaiian shirt!
Saturday
🆚 Northwestern | 7 PM
Purchase your tickets today!
🎟️ https://t.co/8Fyi69RhU7 pic.twitter.com/9uXYJGP5Zm
Olympic/Other
Who will buy Neil Armstrong's flag - Journal & Courier ($)
Ambrosio ranked No. 72 nationally - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Sept. 18
Doug Holcomb (1944) Football, Quarterbak
Darryl Stingley (1951, dec. 2007) Football, Running back/WR
David Mitchell (1951) Football, Assistant coach
Tom Mihal (1957) Football, Wide receiver
Jarrett Scales (1969, dec. 9/12/18) Football, Cornerback
Armstead Williams (1992) Football, Linebacker
