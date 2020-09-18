University Book Store Headlines: 9.18.2020
Tune in‼️ pic.twitter.com/fZ516kLsx5— Harrison Ingram (@Harrisoniingram) September 17, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
10 things you need to know about BIg Ten's return to football - GoldandBlack.com Catching up with Jerod Void - GoldandBlack.com
Would Moore return to Purdue? - Journal & Courier
Purdue prof resigning Athletic Affairs post after football reinstated - Journal & Courier
Indiana governor offered state support before football resumption - WBOI
Former Purdue assistant Blaine Bennett using his experience - Spokane Review
Will Breakfast Club, tailgating evolve in COVID-19 - Journal & Courier
Opinions mixed on return of Big Ten football - Exponent
Wisconsin seeing spike in COVID infections - Chicago Tribune
Brees shed tears during team apology - TMZ
A source close to Rondale Moore told me he hasn't signed with an agent, which would ease his return to Purdue. Moore is currently working out in Louisville, Ky. He opted out on Aug. 6, before the Big Ten postponed the 2020 season. #Purdue— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) September 17, 2020
Gold and Black Report: Sept. 18 on WLFI TV-18
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue, IU gearing for hoops start - Goshen News
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over--the latest in Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
OTHER SPORTS AND RELATED
Purdue student COVID infections continue to outpace community rates - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Doug Holcomb (1944) Quarterback, Football
Darryl Stingley (dec. 2007) (1951) Running Back, Football
David Mitchell (1951) Assistant Coach, Football
Tom Mihal (1957) Wide Receiver, Football
Jarrett Scales (dec. 9/12/18) (1969) Cornerback, Football
Armstead Williams (1992) Linebacker, Football
BOILERMAKERS CELEBRATING BIRTHDAYS SATURDAY (SEPT. 19)
Keith Berkey (1945) Forward, Men's Basketball
Mark Phillips (1949) Forward, Men's Basketball
Carl Landry (1983) Forward, Men's Basketball
BOILERMAKERS CELEBRATING BIRTHDAYS SUNDAY (SEPT. 20)
Denny Wirgowski (dec.) (1947) Defensive End, Football
Reggie Broussard (1968) Free Safety, Football
Lewis Jackson (1989) Guard, Basketball
