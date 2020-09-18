 Purdue University football basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-18 06:45:35 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.18.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

10 things you need to know about BIg Ten's return to football - GoldandBlack.com Catching up with Jerod Void - GoldandBlack.com

Would Moore return to Purdue? - Journal & Courier

Purdue prof resigning Athletic Affairs post after football reinstated - Journal & Courier

Indiana governor offered state support before football resumption - WBOI

Former Purdue assistant Blaine Bennett using his experience - Spokane Review

Will Breakfast Club, tailgating evolve in COVID-19 - Journal & Courier

Opinions mixed on return of Big Ten football - Exponent

Wisconsin seeing spike in COVID infections - Chicago Tribune

Brees shed tears during team apology - TMZ

Gold and Black Report: Sept. 18 on WLFI TV-18

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue, IU gearing for hoops start - Goshen News

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over--the latest in Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

OTHER SPORTS AND RELATED

Purdue student COVID infections continue to outpace community rates - Journal & Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Doug Holcomb (1944) Quarterback, Football

Darryl Stingley (dec. 2007) (1951) Running Back, Football

David Mitchell (1951) Assistant Coach, Football

Tom Mihal (1957) Wide Receiver, Football

Jarrett Scales (dec. 9/12/18) (1969) Cornerback, Football

Armstead Williams (1992) Linebacker, Football

BOILERMAKERS CELEBRATING BIRTHDAYS SATURDAY (SEPT. 19)

Keith Berkey (1945) Forward, Men's Basketball

Mark Phillips (1949) Forward, Men's Basketball

Carl Landry (1983) Forward, Men's Basketball

BOILERMAKERS CELEBRATING BIRTHDAYS SUNDAY (SEPT. 20)

Denny Wirgowski (dec.) (1947) Defensive End, Football

Reggie Broussard (1968) Free Safety, Football

Lewis Jackson (1989) Guard, Basketball

We want you as a subscriber to GoldandBlack.com
We want you as a subscriber to GoldandBlack.com

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}