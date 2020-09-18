Purdue has had some standout running backs in its history, including players like Otis Armstrong, Leroy Keyes, Scott Dierking, Rodney Carter and Kory Sheets, among others. Jerod Void also belongs in that conversation.

Void arrived in West Lafayette in 2001 from Surrattsville High in Clinton, Md. He was a track standout in addition to his football exploits. Void redshirted in 2001 and took the field in 2002, becoming an impact player right away.



Void graduated after the 2005 season and still ranks No. 10 all-time in rushing at Purdue with 2,429 yards. Void is sixth in career carries (569) and third in rushing TDs (36). He also caught 36 passes for 301 yards.

The best season for the 6-1, 220-pound Void was as a sophomore in 2003, when he ran for 952 yards—12th most in a season in school annals—and 13 TDs. He had seven career 100-yard rushing games.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with the 37-year-old Void.

GoldandBlack.com: How did you end up at Purdue?

Void: That's pretty much a funny story because I actually was recruited by Coach (Gary) Emanuel. He wasn’t recruiting me originally. He was going to other schools and was being told: If you are looking for a fast guy, go look at Jerod Void. So, he came and checked me out. The ball started to roll from there.

GoldandBlack.com: Who else offered you?

Void: Northwestern, Maryland. Marshall. And I got a late offer from N.C. State.

GoldandBlack.com: What was it like when you got to Purdue?

Void: They had moved me to receiver when I got to Purdue, and me and Kevin Noel were scheduled to start my true freshman year against Notre Dame the week that 9/11 happened. And after that happened, the next week in practice, I ended up having a hamstring pull. That kept me out for a few weeks, so they just went ahead and redshirted me. Then, my redshirt freshman year, they ended up moving me to running back. And that year (2002), I became the goal-line running back.

GoldandBlack.com: What positions did you play in high school?

Void: In high school, I was a running back. I never played wide receiver ever. On defense, I played corner. So, I'd been running back and corner all my life. But when I got to Purdue, they switched me to receiver. I dug in and tried to learn. It was a big learning curve. I had (Kyle) Orton throwing to me, and I had never had anyone throw that hard to me. I had to catch-up to that type of arm strength. It was good for me in learning to be a pass catcher.

GoldandBlack.com: You finished as one of Purdue’s most productive backs ever. Why do you think you were able to be so successful?

Void: I had played running back throughout my whole life. But at the same time, I attribute a lot of my success to my running backs coach at Purdue, Dave Mitchell. It was Scott Downing my redshirt freshman year. Mitchell came in my redshirt sophomore year. He did a lot of teaching for me, helping me learn blocking schemes and honing in on the education of our offense. That was the first time I had education of understanding zones and double-teams and things of that nature. I was able to be successful at Purdue because Coach Mitchell helped me learn the game. And I also was a benefactor of having some great linemen. We had some good linemen. I was right in the era of good Purdue football, and good offensive line coaches and (offensive coordinator) Jim Chaney. It was just a good time.

GoldandBlack.com: What was the highlight of your career?

Void: I can’t say one game. Just the atmosphere of 2004. We were ranked No. 5. We had (ESPN) GameDay at Purdue. That time frame of 2003 and 2004, those two years, that span together would be the highlight. Every day, I went against a great defense in practice, especially in 2003. Learning how to hone my skills in blocking. And just learning to compete each day in practice. That time frame probably would have been the best for me.

GoldandBlack.com: Did you get a chance to play in the NFL?

Void: I signed as an undrafted free agent with the Giants. I had a shoulder injury at Purdue and it impacted my ability to make the team. I hurt it again with the Giants. It was recurring. I went over and played in Germany, came back and tried out with a lot of teams. But my shoulder was my undoing. I never had surgery. I had a chipped bone on my rotator cuff. Didn't get surgery because I didn’t think I could afford to do it if I wanted to make a team. That was my thought process.

GoldandBlack.com: What have you been doing since you left football?

Void: I've been working for the government. I work with Homeland Security in Washington. I live in Maryland. I am married and have two daughters, 10 and 4. They are running track.

GoldandBlack.com: Sounds like life is good.

Void: I can’t complain. I can't complain at all. Everything that has happened has happened for a reason, in my mind.

GoldandBlack.com: When were you last at Purdue?

Void: It's been a while, It's been a long time. I came back 2010 for the spring game.