University Book Store Headlines: 9.5.2019
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Coordinators Corner: Anthony Poindexter on defense, freshmen and more — GoldandBlack.com
Early rotations might help Purdue defensive line — Journal and Courier ($)
Opponent View: Vanderbilt — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Updates: Jeff Brohm's radio show — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: On replay and officiating gaffes — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: On Nick Holt — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: On fourth quarters, Elijah Sindelar and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Conference Power Rankings — ESPN.com
The Bottom 25 — CBSSports.com
Purdue dedicating Tyler Trent Gate on Saturday — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
GoldandBlack.com Purdue Chat transcript: Jahaad Proctor and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Two Purdue commitments, three targets all ranked in Rivals.com's top 100 — GoldandBlack.com
The 2020 Rivals150 — Rivals.com
GoldandBlack.com Purdue Chat transcript: Basketball recruiting and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER
Golf: Schenk, Duncan Earn PGA Tour Cards for Third Straight Year — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Russell Cross (1961) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball
Rob Reynolds (1967) Offensive Tackle, Football
Dunyasha Yetts (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
C.J. Torres (1973) Wide Receiver, Football
Rosevelt Colvin (1977) Defensive End, Football
LaSalle Cooks (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football
Kurt Freytag (1990) Fullback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.