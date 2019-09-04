News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 9.5.2019

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Coordinators Corner: Anthony Poindexter on defense, freshmen and more — GoldandBlack.com

Early rotations might help Purdue defensive line — Journal and Courier ($)

Opponent View: Vanderbilt — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Updates: Jeff Brohm's radio show — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Weekly Word: On replay and officiating gaffes — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Weekly Word: On Nick Holt — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Weekly Word: On fourth quarters, Elijah Sindelar and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Conference Power Rankings — ESPN.com

The Bottom 25 — CBSSports.com

Purdue dedicating Tyler Trent Gate on Saturday — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com Purdue Chat transcript: Jahaad Proctor and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Two Purdue commitments, three targets all ranked in Rivals.com's top 100 — GoldandBlack.com

The 2020 Rivals150 — Rivals.com

GoldandBlack.com Purdue Chat transcript: Basketball recruiting and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER

Golf: Schenk, Duncan Earn PGA Tour Cards for Third Straight Year — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Russell Cross (1961) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball

Rob Reynolds (1967) Offensive Tackle, Football

Dunyasha Yetts (1970) Wide Receiver, Football

C.J. Torres (1973) Wide Receiver, Football

Rosevelt Colvin (1977) Defensive End, Football

LaSalle Cooks (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football

Kurt Freytag (1990) Fullback, Football

