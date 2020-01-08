News More News
University Bookstore Headlines: 01.08.2020

University Book Store, Purdue Boilermakers basketball
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Purdue Basketball

Catching up with ... Chris Kramer - GoldandBlack.com

Bracketology - ESPN.com

Most surprising teams - ESPN.com

Most disappointing teams - ESPN.com

Purdue Football

Post-bowl Big Ten power rankings - ChicagoTribune.com

Purdue players in transfer portal - JCOnline.com

12 things we already are excited about for 2020 - ESPN.com

Despite a tragic family past, LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. always had a love for football - ESPN.com

Purdue Recruiting

Purdue graduate transfer offensive line target expecting weekend decision - GoldandBlack.com

January Agenda: The month to come for Purdue football recruiting - GoldandBlack.com

Senior season report: WR Collin Sullivan - GoldandBlack.com

Chicago DB expected to visit Purdue - GoldandBlack.com




Olympic/Other

Triple XXX, a Purdue landmark, a 'Destination Dining' pick in new statewide list - JCOnline.com

Embracing the journey: Jaret Carpenter - PurdueSports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

John O'Reilly (1949) Halfback, Football

Mark Herrmann (1959) Quarterback, Football

Rob Deignan (1974) Punter, Football

Justin Lovett (1977) FB Strength Coach, Football

Xavier Price (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball

Akeem Shavers (1990) Running Back, Football

