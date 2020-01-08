🇷🇸Sharpshooter. ⠀

.⠀

Sasha Stefanovic ranks 2nd in the Big Ten in 3-pointers made (36) and 3rd in 3-point percentage (.450). pic.twitter.com/Kgyy8raDgV — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 8, 2020

Purdue Basketball

Catching up with ... Chris Kramer - GoldandBlack.com Bracketology - ESPN.com Most surprising teams - ESPN.com Most disappointing teams - ESPN.com



The World’s Most Interesting Man.



👉🏽 4.0 student

👉🏽 Collects / hunts dinosaur fossils

👉🏽 Plays golf with PGA Tour golfers

pic.twitter.com/1Vb1YbTejY — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 8, 2020

Purdue Football

Post-bowl Big Ten power rankings - ChicagoTribune.com Purdue players in transfer portal - JCOnline.com 12 things we already are excited about for 2020 - ESPN.com Despite a tragic family past, LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. always had a love for football - ESPN.com

Purdue Recruiting

Purdue graduate transfer offensive line target expecting weekend decision - GoldandBlack.com January Agenda: The month to come for Purdue football recruiting - GoldandBlack.com Senior season report: WR Collin Sullivan - GoldandBlack.com Chicago DB expected to visit Purdue - GoldandBlack.com







Olympic/Other

Triple XXX, a Purdue landmark, a 'Destination Dining' pick in new statewide list - JCOnline.com Embracing the journey: Jaret Carpenter - PurdueSports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today