University Bookstore Headlines: 01.10.2020
Williams finishes with 36 points, 20 rebounds.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 10, 2020
First 35-20 game for a #Purdue player since Bob Ford vs. Minnesota (36 & 20) on Jan. 16, 1971.
Home Sunday vs. Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/QeZQbNlgdX
Purdue Basketball
Breakdown: Purdue's double OT loss at No. 19 Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com analysis: Purdue's loss at No. 19 Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City SuperStore Video: Matt Painter on loss at Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Michigan Stat Blast - GoldandBlack.com
U-M's Four-guard lineup paid dividends down the stretch against Purdue - The Wolverine.com
Videos: Howard, players recap thrilling double-overtime win over Purdue - TheWolverine.com
Career night for Williams but Michigan prevails in double OT - JCOnline.com
Haarms leaves game with injury - JCOnline.com
Michigan beats Purdue in double OT thriller - MLive.com
If @espn is putting together a list of CFB’s 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬, you know it’s going to feature #Boilermakers.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) January 9, 2020
𝐍𝐨. 𝟗𝟑 : @drewbrees
𝐍𝐨. 𝟏𝟎𝟎 : @RodWoodson26
𝐍𝐨. 𝟏𝟐𝟕 : Leroy Keyes
𝐍𝐨. 𝟏𝟒𝟕 : Bob Griese
Full list 👉 https://t.co/xXF772AMaT#BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/fhAIIHjbUH
Purdue Football
Purdue in the pros: Wild Card round - GoldandBlack.com
Our 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ class is ready to do #B1G things.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) January 9, 2020
Learn more about our new Boilermakers with the latest episode of the Boiler Football Daily.
🗣: https://t.co/xYiMb3oAJy#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/1Uqg7QODU8
Purdue Recruiting
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Arrival of grad transfer Storment just what Purdue o-line needs - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue lands in-state commitment from Class of 2021 prospect - GoldandBlack.com
📝 #BoilerNotes— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 10, 2020
Trevion Williams became the only player in the country since the 2010-11 season to have at least 35 points and 20 rebounds and zero turnovers in the same game. pic.twitter.com/dS9iu7RrGO
Olympic/Other
Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94 - WLFI.com
Indy's Patachou restaurant group to open new dining option at Purdue - WLFI.com
Track & Field: Home slate concludes with two-day Gene Edmonds Memorial Invite - PurdueSports.com
Swimming: Boilermakers vs. Spartans as dual meet slate resumes - PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: Boilers open Big Ten duals at Northwestern, vs. Iowa - PurdueSports.com
MCL will close at end of January - WLFI.com
Women's basketball: Purdue drops road game at Indiana - PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: Always Aggressive Podcast, Episode 12 - PurdueSports.com
Despite the loss, @twill___ had a MONSTER night for @BoilerBall 💪😤 pic.twitter.com/PjORs2wgLB— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 10, 2020
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
January 10
Bob Corby (1946) Halfback, Football
Willie Nelson (1947) Defensive End, Football
Mike Barr (1951) Defensive End, Football
Bill Kay (1960) Cornerback, Football
Nick Jones (1960) Defensive Back, Football
Glenn Robinson (1973) Forward, Men's Basketball
Marcus Freeman (1986) Assistant coach, Football
January 11
Jeff Stapleton (1954) Offensive Tackle, Football
Manuel Gentry (1957) Punter, Football
Walt Foster (1967) Fullback, Football
Scott Carlberg (1974) Tight End, Football
Jalen Graham (2001) Safety, Football
January 12
Joe Walsh (1948) Defensive End, Football
Dwight Lewis (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Jimmy Smith (1961) Tailback, Football
Willie Ray (1961) Defensive Back, Football
Jim Chaney (1962) Assistant Coach, Football
Don Delvy (1971) Linebacker, Football
Leslie Johnson (1975) Center, Women's Basketball
Johnny Daniels (1994) Defensive Tackle, Football
Eden Ewing (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball
Evan Anderson (2000) Running Back, Football
