Purdue Basketball

Breakdown: Purdue's double OT loss at No. 19 Michigan - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com analysis: Purdue's loss at No. 19 Michigan - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City SuperStore Video: Matt Painter on loss at Michigan - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-Michigan Stat Blast - GoldandBlack.com

U-M's Four-guard lineup paid dividends down the stretch against Purdue - The Wolverine.com

Videos: Howard, players recap thrilling double-overtime win over Purdue - TheWolverine.com

Career night for Williams but Michigan prevails in double OT - JCOnline.com

Haarms leaves game with injury - JCOnline.com

Michigan beats Purdue in double OT thriller - MLive.com

Purdue Football

Purdue in the pros: Wild Card round - GoldandBlack.com


Purdue Recruiting

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Arrival of grad transfer Storment just what Purdue o-line needs - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue lands in-state commitment from Class of 2021 prospect - GoldandBlack.com

Olympic/Other

Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94 - WLFI.com

Indy's Patachou restaurant group to open new dining option at Purdue - WLFI.com

Track & Field: Home slate concludes with two-day Gene Edmonds Memorial Invite - PurdueSports.com

Swimming: Boilermakers vs. Spartans as dual meet slate resumes - PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: Boilers open Big Ten duals at Northwestern, vs. Iowa - PurdueSports.com

MCL will close at end of January - WLFI.com

Women's basketball: Purdue drops road game at Indiana - PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: Always Aggressive Podcast, Episode 12 - PurdueSports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

January 10

Bob Corby (1946) Halfback, Football

Willie Nelson (1947) Defensive End, Football

Mike Barr (1951) Defensive End, Football

Bill Kay (1960) Cornerback, Football

Nick Jones (1960) Defensive Back, Football

Glenn Robinson (1973) Forward, Men's Basketball

Marcus Freeman (1986) Assistant coach, Football

January 11

Jeff Stapleton (1954) Offensive Tackle, Football

Manuel Gentry (1957) Punter, Football

Walt Foster (1967) Fullback, Football

Scott Carlberg (1974) Tight End, Football

Jalen Graham (2001) Safety, Football

January 12

Joe Walsh (1948) Defensive End, Football

Dwight Lewis (1953) Defensive Back, Football

Jimmy Smith (1961) Tailback, Football

Willie Ray (1961) Defensive Back, Football

Jim Chaney (1962) Assistant Coach, Football

Don Delvy (1971) Linebacker, Football

Leslie Johnson (1975) Center, Women's Basketball

Johnny Daniels (1994) Defensive Tackle, Football

Eden Ewing (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball

Evan Anderson (2000) Running Back, Football

