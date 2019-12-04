University Bookstore Headlines: 12.04.2019
My cleats. OUR Cause.#BoilerUp @TheVFoundation #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/KckBJDbkGg— David Blough (@david_blough10) December 3, 2019
Purdue Basketball
Game No. 8: Purdue vs. No. 5 Virginia - GoldandBlack.com
As Virginia visits, Purdue's offensive development continues - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter on Virginia, offense - GoldandBlack.com
UVa faces new-look Purdue in challenging venue - DailyProgress.com
Elite Eight rematch with Virginia a painful memory for Purdue - JCOnline.com
Purdue plays No. 5 Virginia in ACC/Big Ten Challenge - PurdueSports.com
Wear free T-Shirts Wednesday vs. Virginia - PurdueSports.com
Special report preview: The call of his career, Larry Clisby - WLFI.com
Bracketology - ESPN.com
The 2019 All-Big Ten Defense teams as selected by #B1GFootball media. pic.twitter.com/y6pIdmmeQY— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 3, 2019
Purdue Football
Karlaftis named second-team All-Big Ten by media - GoldandBlack.com
Karlaftis is second-team All-Big Ten - JCOnline.com
Data Driven: Purdue's loss to Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue in the pros: Week 13 - GoldandBlack.com
College football coaching news, hirings, firings, potential openings - ESPN.com
Future is looking bright for @PurdueFootball with all these young players on the rise. #TouchdownTuesday pic.twitter.com/xY1X2E4MvR— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 3, 2019
#WallpaperWednesday 🌘📲 pic.twitter.com/RL8uKYN6l1— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 9, 2019
Olympic/Other
Wrestling: Always Aggressive Podcast, Episode 9 - PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Hornung stays perfect - PurdueSports.com
Only a tiny bit longer until Purdue's tiny Target opens - WLFI.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Dennis Cirbes (1945) Halfback, Football
Jeff Romack (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football
Tim Petro (1953) Linebacker, Football
Nick DiLillo (1958) Offensive Tackle, Football
Joe Linville (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Dale Wiliams (1970) Assistant Coach, Football
Gary McQuay (dec.) (1977) Forward, Men's Basketball
Jon Goldsberry (1981) Linebacker/Fullback, Football
Abe Trindle (1982) Cornerback, Football
David Pender (1987) Cornerback, Football
Kyle Sheehan (1987) Defensive Tackle, Football
Xavier Reese (1990) Wide Receiver, Football
Payne Durham (2000) Tight End, Football
