University Bookstore Headlines: 12.19.2019
Looking forward to having @MikeBobinski as our guest on 'Gold and Black LIVE' today at 2 p.m. Special Thursday edition. https://t.co/CyAVrbRmKL pic.twitter.com/NCU357SriC— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) December 19, 2019
Recruiting
Signing day notebook - GoldandBlack.com
Signing day transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm radio show updates - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis: Breaking down Purdue's signing day - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue helps with getting 3-star DB - GoldandBlack.com
4-star wide receiver signs with Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Signing day brings more speed and talent at receiver - Journal & Courier
Meet Purdue's 2020 signing class - Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com
Receiver, defensive back join Purdue's class - Journal & Courier
5 Recruits that can make an impact in 2020 - Journal & Courier
I ain’t gon lie we got the whole mitten slidin 🚂 https://t.co/65Hlw7uCSO— Marvin Grant Jr (@hardbodymarv44) December 18, 2019
Purdue Football
Is it Brees and Brady or Brady and Brees - New York Times
Former @BoilerFootball QB @ElijahSindelar talks life post football. https://t.co/Eqnc7mDYvM— 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) December 19, 2019
Purdue Basketball
Upon further review: Ohio - GoldandBlack.com
Search for the new defensive coordinator continues - GoldandBlack.com
Women handle Western Kentucky - Purduesports.com
How to watch Crossroads Classic - GoldandBlack.com
Olympic/Other
Loschiavo medals twice in diving competition - GoldandBlack.com
Wrestling podcast No. 11 - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
B.J. Carretta (1978) Guard, Men's Basketball
Keith Carlos (1987) Wide Receiver, Football
Jalani Phillips (1991) Defensive Tackle, Football
