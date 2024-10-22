Advertisement

The Morning After: Takeaways from Purdue's 35-0 loss to No. 2 Oregon

On the heels of Purdue's 35-0 loss to Oregon on Friday night, Boiler Upload offers five takeaways in "The Morning After"

 • Dub Jellison
One step forward, two steps back: Purdue falls to Oregon 35-0

After taking a step forward a week ago, Ryan Walters and Purdue took two back with Friday night's loss to Oregon.

 • Dub Jellison
VIDEO: Ryan Walters speaks after Purdue’s loss to Oregon

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters after the Boilermakers’ 35-0 loss to Oregon on Friday night.

 • Dub Jellison
Quick Wrap | Oregon 35, Purdue 0| Shut out at home

Purdue loses its sixth straight as it hosts Big Ten Oregon for the first time.

 • Casey Bartley
Purdue Availability Report: Nyland Green and Hudson Card OUT vs. Oregon

Purdue football released its official availability report prior to Friday night's game against Oregon.

 • Dub Jellison

Oct 22, 2024
VIDEO: Ryan Walters talks bye week, QB situation and more
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters talks bye week activities, the quarterback situation, injury updates and more on Tuesday.

