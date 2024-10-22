VIDEO: Ryan Walters talks bye week, QB situation and more

in other news
The Morning After: Takeaways from Purdue's 35-0 loss to No. 2 Oregon
On the heels of Purdue's 35-0 loss to Oregon on Friday night, Boiler Upload offers five takeaways in "The Morning After"
One step forward, two steps back: Purdue falls to Oregon 35-0
After taking a step forward a week ago, Ryan Walters and Purdue took two back with Friday night's loss to Oregon.
VIDEO: Ryan Walters speaks after Purdue’s loss to Oregon
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters after the Boilermakers’ 35-0 loss to Oregon on Friday night.
Quick Wrap | Oregon 35, Purdue 0| Shut out at home
Purdue loses its sixth straight as it hosts Big Ten Oregon for the first time.
Purdue Availability Report: Nyland Green and Hudson Card OUT vs. Oregon
Purdue football released its official availability report prior to Friday night's game against Oregon.
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters talks bye week activities, the quarterback situation, injury updates and more on Tuesday.
