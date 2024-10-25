Advertisement

Which of Purdue's true freshmen have burned their redshirts?

Boiler Upload looks at seven true freshmen who have already burned their redshirts for Purdue this season.

VIDEO: Ryan Walters talks bye week, QB situation and more

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters talks bye week activities, the quarterback situation, injury updates and more on Tuesday.

Quarterback controversy rolls along during bye week in West Lafayette

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters discusses the quarterback competition rolling along in West Lafayette.

Question marks for Purdue football at the bye week

Boiler Upload presents four questions for Ryan Walters and Purdue football at the bye week.

Boilermusings for 10/21

Boilermusings for 10/21

Purdue volleyball set a new Big Ten regular season match attendance record.

 • Travis Miller

Published Oct 25, 2024
What to watch for in Purdue's exhibition vs. Creighton
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
It's almost time for Purdue basketball. The Boilermakers prepare for their first action against another opponent since April as Creighton awaits for a charity exhibition in Omaha on Saturday night. Purdue has question marks as it looks to secure its third straight Big Ten Championship in 2024-25.

Boiler Upload breaks down what to look for during Purdue's unofficial first game this weekend.

