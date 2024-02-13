As we wind down the season Zach Edey continues to climb the historical rankings in Purdue history. In fact, one has already fallen. Edey now has 56 career double-doubles after Saturday's win over Indiana, two more than the previous record, so he is aready all alone atop that category. In other categories, he will soon be there. First, here is the scoring list.

Purdue All-Time Scoring Leaders Player Points Rick Mount 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2,136 Zach Edey 2,091

Advertisement

Edey is now in the top four on Purdue's all-time scoring list and is cruising right along. Only three players remain: Rick Mount, Joe barry Carroll, and E'Twaun Moore. Edey will probably pass Moore this coming Sunday at Ohio State. At his current 23.3 points per game he would pass Carroll in the MIchigan game on February 25th. But what about Mount? Well, there are as few as nine (seven regular season, one Big Ten Tournament, one NCAA) games and as many as 16 games left. He needs 233 more points to pass Mount, so here is what he needs to average the rest of the way to get there.

Zach Edey Average Needed Games Left Scoring Average 9 25.9 10 23.3 11 21.2 12 19.4 13 17.9 14 16.6 15 15.5 16 14.6

Purdue probably needs to play at least four postseason games to guarantee that he breaks the record. Anything more than that makes it a virtual lock. Through the last nine games he has averaged 24.9 points per game, so he is ahead of the game, at least recently. When will he break it?: NCAA Tournament The conference record is 2,613 points by Calbert Cheaney. That is probably only in range if Purdue reaches both the Big Ten Tournament final and the NCAA Tournament final, and even then he would need to average nearly 33 points per game for the remaining 20 games. Mount's record currently sits sixth on the all-time list, and third through fifth is a tight grouping of Glen Rice at 2,442; Mike McGee at 2,439; and Steve Alford at 2,438. He could reach the top three in the Big Ten when all is said and done.

Purdue All-Time Rebounding Leaders Player Rebounds Joe Barry Carroll 1,148 Zach Edey 1,128

The rebounding record is going to fall, probably within a week. Edey would need a 20 rebound game (which he has already done once this year) to tie the record Thursday night at home. More likely it will fall on Sunday at Ohio State. When will he break it?: Sunday vs. Ohio State On the Big Ten list Carroll is fifth, so Edey is almost certainly going to get in the top 5. the overall record is Jerry Lucas at 1,411. He would likely need to play in the maximum 16 games left to even get close, and he would still need to average 17.7 rebounds per game. He does need 44 offensive rebounds to get to 500 in his career there, and he would be the first Big Ten player to do that. Every offensive rebound he gets just pads his Big Ten record in that category.

Big Ten Field Goal Percentage Leaders Player FG Percentage Zach Edey 62.0% Deon Thomas 61.89% Nick Ward 60.45% Carl Landry 60.24% Dererk Pardon 60.15%

This one is fluid, but Edey is ever so slightly increasing his lead. He is at 62.3% on the season, but as you can see, his lead in the Big Ten all-time Field goal percentage list is very narrow. His 62% is currently 28th nationally all-time (minimum 400 attempts). NOTE: These numbers only reflect sports reference's list since 1992-93. Stephen Scheffler is credited in the Purdue record book as being at No. 1 for Purdue at 68.5%.

Purdue All-Time 3-Pointers Made Player Threes Made Carsen Edwards 281 Dakota Mathias 250 E'Twaun Moore 243 Jaraan Cornell 242 David Teague 239 SEVERAL OTHER PLAYERS Zach Edey 1 Rick Mount 0

Okay, so he has some work to do to catch Carsen, but if he hits another 280 threes that's another 840 points, so he probably gets to 3,000 points that way, easily breaks the scoring record, and Purdue would win the national title. He is still a better three-point shooter than Rick Mount. Mount was a career 31.7% shooter from three in his ABA career, going 121 of 382. We'll see what happens when he gets to the NBA.

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com