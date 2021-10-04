Big Ten power poll: Nice 56-point flex, Huskers! We noticed

Week Six is upon us. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.

1. Penn State (5-0): Can I get a "Whoa, Nelly!" for this game at Iowa? Thank you.

This week: at Iowa

Up next: Illinois (Oct. 23)

2. Iowa (5-0): OK. I'll do it. I'll get a Tigerhawk tattoo.

This week: Penn State

Up next: Purdue

3. Ohio State (4-1): Does being great ever get boring?

This week: Maryland

Up next: at Indiana (Oct. 23)

4. Michigan (5-0): Pass me a bib and some of that Maize Kool-Aid.

This week: at Nebraska

Up next: Northwestern (Oct. 23)



5. Michigan State (5-0): A life goal: To smoke a stogie with Mel Tucker. Cohiba ... or Swisher Sweets. I'm cool with either.

This week: at Rutgers



Up next: at Indiana

6. Maryland (4-1): Pffffftttttttttttttt!

This week: at Ohio State



Up next: at Minnesota (Oct. 23)

7. Minnesota (3-2): Did the Gophers really lose to Bowling Green?

This week: OFF

Up next: Nebraska (Oct. 16)

8. Wisconsin (1-3): Losses to Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan. Should we be mad about that?

This week: at Illinois

Up next: Army

9. Rutgers (3-2): Life in the Big Ten East. It ain't easy, brother.

This week: Ohio State

Up next: Michigan State

10. Purdue (3-2): Thirteen points? In each of the last three games? Brohm usually scores 13 points just adjusting his cap.



This week: OFF

Up next: at Iowa (Oct. 16)

11. Nebraska (2-4): Nice 56-point flex, Huskers. It was soooo 1995.

This week: Michigan

Up next: at Minnesota

12. Illinois (2-4): Can the Illini just play Charlotte each week?

This week: Wisconsin

Up next: at Penn State (Oct.23)

13. Indiana (2-3): Is it too early to call a priest?

This week: OFF

Up next: Michigan State (Oct. 16)

14. Northwestern (2-3): Is the goal this year to go from first to worst, like in 2019?



This week: OFF

Up next: Rutgers (Oct. 16)