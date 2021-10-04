Big Ten power poll: Nice 56-point flex, Huskers! We noticed
Week Six is upon us. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.
1. Penn State (5-0): Can I get a "Whoa, Nelly!" for this game at Iowa? Thank you.
This week: at Iowa
Up next: Illinois (Oct. 23)
2. Iowa (5-0): OK. I'll do it. I'll get a Tigerhawk tattoo.
This week: Penn State
Up next: Purdue
3. Ohio State (4-1): Does being great ever get boring?
This week: Maryland
Up next: at Indiana (Oct. 23)
4. Michigan (5-0): Pass me a bib and some of that Maize Kool-Aid.
This week: at Nebraska
Up next: Northwestern (Oct. 23)
5. Michigan State (5-0): A life goal: To smoke a stogie with Mel Tucker. Cohiba ... or Swisher Sweets. I'm cool with either.
This week: at Rutgers
Up next: at Indiana
6. Maryland (4-1): Pffffftttttttttttttt!
This week: at Ohio State
Up next: at Minnesota (Oct. 23)
7. Minnesota (3-2): Did the Gophers really lose to Bowling Green?
This week: OFF
Up next: Nebraska (Oct. 16)
8. Wisconsin (1-3): Losses to Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan. Should we be mad about that?
This week: at Illinois
Up next: Army
9. Rutgers (3-2): Life in the Big Ten East. It ain't easy, brother.
This week: Ohio State
Up next: Michigan State
10. Purdue (3-2): Thirteen points? In each of the last three games? Brohm usually scores 13 points just adjusting his cap.
This week: OFF
Up next: at Iowa (Oct. 16)
11. Nebraska (2-4): Nice 56-point flex, Huskers. It was soooo 1995.
This week: Michigan
Up next: at Minnesota
12. Illinois (2-4): Can the Illini just play Charlotte each week?
This week: Wisconsin
Up next: at Penn State (Oct.23)
13. Indiana (2-3): Is it too early to call a priest?
This week: OFF
Up next: Michigan State (Oct. 16)
14. Northwestern (2-3): Is the goal this year to go from first to worst, like in 2019?
This week: OFF
Up next: Rutgers (Oct. 16)
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.