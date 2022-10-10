Week Six is in the books. Where's your school?

1. Ohio State (6-0): Have we reached the point where people will begin to absurdly wonder if OSU could beat the Washington Commanders?

Last week: Michigan State, W, 49-20

Up next: Iowa (Oct. 22)

2. Michigan: (6-0) Blake Corum for Heisman. There ... I typed it.

Last week: at Indiana, W, 31-10

Up next: Penn State

3. Penn State: (5-0) The Nits won the last time they visited Ann Arbor. Just sayin'.

Last week: OFF

Up next: at Michigan

4. Illinois (5-1): Did the Illini really lose to Indiana? Or did I just dream that?

Last week: Iowa, W, 9-6

Up next: Minnesota

5. Purdue: (4-2): The title of the 2022 Boilermaker book: "64 Seconds From Perfection"

Last week: at Maryland, W, 31-29

Up next: Nebraska

6. Minnesota (4-1): You know P.J. Fleck was busy diagramming plays between sets of jumping jacks during his off week.

Last week: OFF

Up next: at Illinois

7. Maryland (4-2): Are the Terrapins any good? Magic 8 Ball says: "Concentrate and ask again"

Last week: Purdue, L, 31-29

Up next: at Indiana

8. Iowa (3-3): How bad is it? Backup walk-on kickers and old Rutgers QBs are beating the Hawkeyes.

Last week: at Illinois, L, 9-6

Up next: at Ohio State (Oct. 22)

9. Wisconsin (3-3): All of Paul Chryst's texts are now answered with: "Who dis?"

Last week: at Northwestern, W, 42-7

Up next: at Michigan State

10. Nebraska (3-3): We see you, Cornhuskers! But do wins vs. IU and Rutgers count in the standings?



Last week: at Rutgers, W, 14-13

Up next: at Purdue

11. Indiana (3-3): Not gonna use the "hoops season is almost here" crack ... at least not yet.

Last week: Michigan, L, 31-10

Up next: Maryland

12. Rutgers (3-3): When the big news is your punter had his touchback streak broken, you know you're bad.

Last week: Nebraska, L, 14-13

Up next: Indiana (Oct. 22)

13. Michigan State (2-4): This seems like an apt question for the moment: Will Sparty win again in 2022?

Last week: Ohio State, L, 49-20

Up next: Wisconsin

14. Northwestern (1-5): Is it time to start handing out brown paper bags?

Last week: Wisconsin, L, 42-7

Up next: at Maryland (Oct. 22)