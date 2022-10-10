Big Ten Power Poll: We see you, Cornhuskers
Week Six is in the books. Where's your school?
1. Ohio State (6-0): Have we reached the point where people will begin to absurdly wonder if OSU could beat the Washington Commanders?
Last week: Michigan State, W, 49-20
Up next: Iowa (Oct. 22)
2. Michigan: (6-0) Blake Corum for Heisman. There ... I typed it.
Last week: at Indiana, W, 31-10
Up next: Penn State
3. Penn State: (5-0) The Nits won the last time they visited Ann Arbor. Just sayin'.
Last week: OFF
Up next: at Michigan
4. Illinois (5-1): Did the Illini really lose to Indiana? Or did I just dream that?
Last week: Iowa, W, 9-6
Up next: Minnesota
5. Purdue: (4-2): This team is 64 seconds from being perfect.
Last week: at Maryland, W, 31-29
Up next: Nebraska
6. Minnesota (4-1): You know P.J. Fleck was busy diagramming plays between sets of jumping jacks during his off week.
Last week: OFF
Up next: at Illinois
7. Maryland (4-2): Are the Terrapins any good? Magic 8 Ball says: "Concentrate and ask again"
Last week: Purdue, L, 31-29
Up next: at Indiana
8. Iowa (3-3): How bad is it? Backup walk-on kickers and old Rutgers QBs are beating the Hawkeyes.
Last week at Illinois, L, 9-6
Up next: at Ohio State (Oct. 22)
9. Wisconsin (3-3): All of Paul Chryst's texts are now answered with: "Who dis?"
Last week: at Northwestern, W, 42-7
Up next: at Michigan State
10. Nebraska (3-3): We see you, Cornhuskers. But do wins vs. IU and Rutgers count in the standings?
Last week: at Rutgers, W, 14-13
Up next: at Purdue
11. Indiana (3-3): Not gonna use the "hoops season is almost here" crack ... at least not yet.
Last week: Michigan, L, 31-10
Up next: Maryland
12. Rutgers (3-3): When the big news is your punter had his touchback streak broken, you know you're bad.
Last week: Nebraska, L, 14-13
Up next: Indiana (Oct. 22)
13. Michigan State (2-4): This seems like an apt question: Will Sparty win again in 2022?
Last week: Ohio State, L, 49-20
Up next: Wisconsin
14. Northwestern (1-5): Is it time to start handing out brown paper bags?
Last week: Wisconsin, L, 42-7
Up next: at Maryland (Oct. 22)
