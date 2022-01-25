Entrance Interview: Purdue WR Zion Steptoe
Without a doubt, receiver has become a signature position for Purdue in the Jeff Brohm era. And Zion Steptoe hopes to add to a recent tradition that has seen the program produce all-time greats Rondale Moore and David Bell.
A lithe Rivals.com 3-star wideout from Memorial High in Frisco, Texas, Steptoe is one of two receivers in the Boilermakers’ Class of 2022, joining Curtis Deville.
Steptoe, who originally committed to Utah, will join a wideout unit that is in a bit of flux, with Bell and Jackson Anthrop gone. Plus, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, T.J. Sheffield, Broc Thompson and Mershawn Rice are coming off injury, while Milton Wright needs to get his academics in order. And two transfers have been added to the mix: Tyrone Tracy (Iowa) and Elijah Canion (Auburn).
GoldandBlack.com spoke to Steptoe via Zoom for an Entrance Interview.
