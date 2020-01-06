EXIT INTERVIEWS: Tario Fuller | Richie Worship | Elijah Sindelar | Brycen Hopkins | Markus Bailey | Matt McCann | Kai Higgins | Navon Mosley

Ben Holt provided exactly what Purdue needed in his one season in West Lafayette.

The son of former Boilermaker defensive coordinator Nick Holt, Ben arrived as a grad transfer from Western Kentucky. And he proceeded to finish second in the Big Ten in tackles with 114, averaging 9.5 per game. Holt also had six TFLs and a sack. The 114 stops tied for the third-most by a Boilermaker in the last 20 years.

Holt earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media. Holt also was named a Leonard Wilson Award winner by Purdue, an award presented each year to the player or players who best exemplify unselfish dedication.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Holt for an Exit Interview.

GoldandBlack.com: Did you think you’d be so productive in your one season in West Lafayette?

Holt: That is what I was expected to do, coming in and making the plays I’m supposed to make, have fun and get a lot of tackles. But I wish we could have won a little bit more. But, that’s how it is sometimes.

GoldandBlack.com: What was the highlight of your 2019 season?

Holt: I just had a lot of fun playing in the Big Ten, getting to play in all of the cool, big stadiums. I just had a lot of fun with all the guys I got to meet and play with. I had a great time.

GoldandBlack.com: Did you think you’d make so many tackles?

Holt: Honestly, I wanted a few more tackles. But I was happy with the amount of tackles I made. I had set a goal, I wanted to have 120 tackles. I had had 116 the year before at Western. I was really happy with it.

GoldandBlack.com: Who was the toughest foe you went up against?

Holt: (Wisconsin RB) Jonathan Taylor was really tough, real strong and powerful. Incredible player. Big, strong fast. I thought Minnesota’s guys (Rodney Smith, Mohamed Ibrahim) were good. And I thought the guy at Illinois (Reggie Corbin) was good. It was fun to play against those guys.

GoldandBlack.com: What was it like to finish your college career playing for your father?

Holt: It was great. I got to play for him when I was a young guy (at Western Kentucky). It was a little different being an older guy. It was awesome. I was very fortunate to play for him and I had a great time. That was a highlight. It was pretty special.

GoldandBlack.com: Were you surprised Purdue and your father parted ways?

Holt: Sometimes those things just happen. That’s the nature of the game. Obviously, it’s unfortunate. It’s just how coaching is nowadays. It’s a profession. We had a lot of injuries, but sometimes that’s just the way it happens. That’s all I really have to say about it. But no hard feelings at all. It is what it is. You can’t hold grudges.

GoldandBlack.com: How do you see the 2020 linebacking unit shaping up?



Holt: Some guys to watch are Jaylan Alexander and Semisi (Fakasiieiki). I think they’ll be great players. They developed over the year. They will have to learn the new defense. Jaylan stepped up and played well. He and Semisi will be good and develop into great leaders. I think they are great dudes and great players. And I think Khali Saunders and (Jacob) Wahlberg have to step up. They are in talks of playing. Saunders played in some games. He needs to step up. His freshman year is over. Now, he needs to be an older guy. It will be fun to watch.

GoldandBlack.com: What’s next for you?

Holt: I will train for pro day with the strength coaches at Purdue.

GoldandBlack.com: So, you are gonna pursue a pro football career?

Holt: I would like to. I think the experience would be great. It has been a dream of mine. So why not chase it? I have had people tell me other things aren’t possible and I accomplished them. I am just excited for the experience.