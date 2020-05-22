Gold and Black Illustrated is celebrating 30 years of publishing. Over the next few weeks, we will look at each publishing year, recalling the moments that took place in that particular year.

After falling four-points of the Final Four three years earlier in the 2000 West Regional Final in Albuquerque, N.M., I wasn't sure Gene Keady would ever get back to the NCAA Tournament in his career.

And when the Boilermakers struggled down the stretch, winning just three of their last nine games before Selection Sunday in 2003, I still had my doubts. I remember a 54-42 loss to Michigan State in the first game of the Big Ten Tournament being recorded as one of the most anemic offensive performances of the Keady Era. It was the first day of our return to Iraq, but let's just say the American assault (not to make light of war) on Baghdad was a bit more accurate.

So, when Purdue's name was called to head to Birmingham, Ala., to face LSU in its NCAA tourney opener, I figured the Boilermakers had little to lose. But I also thought Purdue would be one-and-done.

Yet, Purdue had a nice lineup in 2002-03. Transfer forward Chris Booker was a welcome addition, averaging nearly 10 points and providing a good inside presence. The weekly discussion on Booker's eligibility was a hot topic, but not until the following season.

Purdue also had an All-Big Ten guard in Willie Deane. The Fort Wayne native pretty much came out of nowhere to make first team All-Big Ten. I remember the story of Deane and his father descending on Keady's office a couple years earlier wanting to transfer from Boston College. I am not sure Keady was all that aware of who Deane was, but Keady took him as a walk-on for the 2000-01 season.

Deane was brash, and at times had a temper. The story of Keady kicking Deane out of practice and Deane not being aware that NBA scouts were in Mackey Arena might have been urban legend or a bit exaggerated over the years, but probably didn't help him come draft time.

But Deane was the fastest Purdue player I ever saw with the basketball in hand from baseline to baseline...though I am sure you will get arguments from people that saw Brandon McKnight, Lewis Jackson and Carsen Edwards. Deane could run and was very storng.

It was Deane's 36-point effort at Michigan on the Wolverines' Senior Day that temporarily stopped the Boilermakers' skid and delivered Purdue to the 2003 NCAA Tournament. It was the most points by a Boilermaker since Glenn Robinson's 44 against Kansas in the NCAA Tournament nine-years earlier.

My two children were weened on Purdue basketball with the likes of Deane and David Teague (a freshman on the 2003 team). They loved their swagger as players, and make no mistake Teague and Deane had it.

But it was another unknown they also provided a lasting memory of 2003. Enter Melvin Buckley.

The freshman forward had one of the most, if not THE most, surprising performances in Purdue's NCAA history as he came off the bench to score 20 points in a surprising 80-56 win over LSU. Buckley averaging 1.8 points per game for the season.

It was Keady's last NCAA win, but it was impressive. And, the Boilermakers gave Texas all it could handle, before being eliminated two days later.



Another freshman that got my attention that year was quarterback Brandon Kirsch. He burst on the scene in the most difficult of situations after starter Kyle Orton had been knocked out (literally) late in the third quarter of the game in the contest played in Orton's home state. Kirsch was brash and he played like it, nearly leading Purdue to a win.

Little did we all know at the time what a talent, and lightning rod for fans, Kirsch would be over the next few years.