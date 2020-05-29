Gold and Black Illustrated is celebrating 30 years of publishing. Over the next few weeks, we will look at each publishing year, recalling the moments that took place in that particular year.

I remember talking to coach Joe Tiller in 2015, a couple of years before his much-too-early passing.

Tiller was not one to live in the past too much. When you talked with Joe, you always had the sense that he lived by the mantra "what's done is done."

But there is one game that I don't think he ever quite got over.

And that game was the overtime loss at Ohio State in the second-to-last regular-season game of the 2003 season. Purdue took the Buckeyes to an extra period, fighting tooth and nail with the No. 4 team in the country on its turf. All that Tiller and his staff had built in the six seasons seemed to be poised for that moment, that opportunity for a level of validation.

Yes, Purdue had been to the Rose Bowl three years earlier, but Tiller went to his grave thinking the 2003 team might have been his best at Purdue

After all, it had a defense that had more than a handful of NFL players on it. It had an offensive line that was high-end Big Ten quality and quarterback in Kyle Orton who was good enough to win at any level.

So, when kicker Ben Jones' 37-yard field goal sailed left in overtime to give the win to Ohio State, a part of Tiller's football life died. Even though the 2004 season began with a 5-0 start and No. 5 ranking, Tiller told me that 2003 was his best chance to prove that the Big Ten title in 2000 was no fluke. His coaching acumen was sufficient enough to construct a program capable of a league title without Drew Brees, it just didn't quite happen on that dark, late fall day in Columbus.

The entire athletic season was far from a downer. Tiller and the Boilermakers earned a New Year's Day Bowl trip to Orlando and won nine games. Coach Gene Keady's team spanked No. 2 Duke in November. The women's basketball squad was in the midst of winning a Big Ten title (regular season or tournament) every year. And it kept the streak alive by beating Penn State in Indy for the tourney crown in one of the best basketball games I have ever witnessed. Purdue was ranked in the top-5 heading into the NCAA Tournament and had one of its best players ever--All-American Shereka Wright.

But in sports, sometimes it is the losses that have unfair longevity. Consider Erika Valek, a standout guard for Kristy Curry who had battled injuries to have an excellent career at Purdue. She saw her time at Purdue come to an end when she failed to convert a lay-up she would hit 99 times out of 100. It shouldn't (and doesn't) diminish Valek's accomplishments at Purdue any more than losing an overtime heartbreaker at the 'Shoe defines Tiller's tenure.

It guess it can be summed up with the following: It was the way the ball bounced for Purdue in 2003-04.