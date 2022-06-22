GoldandBlack.com Entrance Interview: LB Domanick Moon

Domanick Moon knew he wanted to be a Boilermaker early on. To wit: He was the second commitment in the Class of 2022, behind only Brady Allen.

The 6-2, 225-pound Moon, who hails from the same high school as Purdue great Rod Woodson, had offers from the likes of Ball State, Syracuse, Toledo, Howard and Cincinnati, among others, before tabbing the Boilermakers.



Moon is one of just two linebacker signees in the 2022 class, joining Roman Pitre.



Learn more about the Rivals.com 3-star freshman in this Zoom interview.