{{ timeAgo('2018-07-28 18:44:37 -0500') }} football

GoldandBlack.com O-line position preview: In Barron they trust

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
Kirk Barron leads a Purdue offensive line that see just one starter from last season depart but still has questions regarding depth.
Tom Campbell

From now until the start of preseason camp, GoldandBlack.com will be doing positional group previews for the upcoming 2018 season. In the final offensive edition of this series, we turn to an experienced offensive line as Purdue returns seven players with at least one start in their college careers.

Positional Preview: QUARTERBACKS

Positional Preview: RUNNING BACKS

Positional Preview: WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

Purdue projected OL depth chart
Left Tackle Left Guard Center Right Guard Right Tackle

Grant Hermanns: 6-7, 295, Soph.

Mike Mendez: 6-4, 295, Jr.

Kirk Barron: 6-2, 300, Sr.

Dennis Edwards: 6-1, 305, Sr.

Matt McCann: 6-6, 315, Jr.

Eric Swingler: 6-6, 295, Sr.

Shane Evans: 6-4, 310, Sr.

Viktor Beach: 6-4, 305, RS-Fr.

Bearooz Yacoobiz: 6-5, 300, Sr.

Eric Swingler: 6-6, 295, Sr.

Viktor Beach: 6-4, 305, RS-Fr.


Dennis Edwards: 6-1, 305, Sr.

Mark Stickford: 6-5, 285, RS-Fr.
