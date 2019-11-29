News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-29 13:58:58 -0600') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Indiana

Purdue Boilermakers Football, Purdue Boilermakers Basketball
- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins
Brycen Hopkins will be playing his final game for the Boilermakers during Purdue's senior day meeting with IU (Tom Campbell)

More: Matchup Preview | Deep Dive | Opponent View: Indiana | Twin City Superstore Videos: Brohm, McCann, Wright talk Indiana and more | Brohm talks Senior Day, Bucket, trick plays and more | Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on IU, seniors, more | Coach's Corner: McCann ready to punctuate a 'good career' | Holt will be emotional coaching son in last game

For Purdue, this season hasn't gone as hoped, for a lot of reasons.

For Indiana, it's been almost ideal.

But as the season winds down, the script for the Bucket game has flipped slightly, as the Injury-riddled Boilermakers have competed well the past months or so and IU has dropped Its last two, against two of its best opponents of the season — Penn State and Michigan.

Indiana is headed to the postseason; Purdue is staying home.

Regardless of the circumstances, It's a big game for both teams.

Here are our staff predictions.

TOM DIENHART — GOLDANDBLACK.COM

There is no bowl game for Purdue this season. But, there is the Old Oaken Bucket tilt.

And that will have to suffice as the Boilermakers’ de facto bowl. Jeff Brohm has done a lot of things right since becoming Purdue coach. And one of them is going 2-0 vs. Indiana. But going 3-0 may be difficult.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}