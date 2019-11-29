GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Indiana
More: Matchup Preview | Deep Dive | Opponent View: Indiana | Twin City Superstore Videos: Brohm, McCann, Wright talk Indiana and more | Brohm talks Senior Day, Bucket, trick plays and more | Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on IU, seniors, more | Coach's Corner: McCann ready to punctuate a 'good career' | Holt will be emotional coaching son in last game
For Purdue, this season hasn't gone as hoped, for a lot of reasons.
For Indiana, it's been almost ideal.
But as the season winds down, the script for the Bucket game has flipped slightly, as the Injury-riddled Boilermakers have competed well the past months or so and IU has dropped Its last two, against two of its best opponents of the season — Penn State and Michigan.
Indiana is headed to the postseason; Purdue is staying home.
Regardless of the circumstances, It's a big game for both teams.
Here are our staff predictions.
TOM DIENHART — GOLDANDBLACK.COM
There is no bowl game for Purdue this season. But, there is the Old Oaken Bucket tilt.
And that will have to suffice as the Boilermakers’ de facto bowl. Jeff Brohm has done a lot of things right since becoming Purdue coach. And one of them is going 2-0 vs. Indiana. But going 3-0 may be difficult.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news