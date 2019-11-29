For Purdue, this season hasn't gone as hoped, for a lot of reasons.

For Indiana, it's been almost ideal.

But as the season winds down, the script for the Bucket game has flipped slightly, as the Injury-riddled Boilermakers have competed well the past months or so and IU has dropped Its last two, against two of its best opponents of the season — Penn State and Michigan.

Indiana is headed to the postseason; Purdue is staying home.

Regardless of the circumstances, It's a big game for both teams.

Here are our staff predictions.