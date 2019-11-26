Coach's Corner: McCann ready to punctuate a 'good career'
This is it. On Saturday, Matt McCann will suit up for the final time as a Boilermaker when Purdue (4-7 overall; 3-5 Big Ten) plays host to Indiana (7-4; 4-4) at noon ET in a battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. What’s going through his mind as his career draws to a close?
"All the highs and lows we have been through here,” he said. “From going 3-9 two years in a row to beating Ohio State at home. So those were some good memories. It was a good career ,so far. Try to end it with a good note.”
That good note would be a win over the Hoosiers, one of the first school’s that offered McCann a scholarship out of Chatard High. With no bowl game this season, keeping the Bucket for a third season in a row would be sweet for McCann, who is 2-1 vs. IU.
When McCann arrived at Purdue, the program was struggling. Badly. That was back in 2015. The Boilermakers were coming off a 3-9 season under Darrell Hazell. McCann redshirted during a dreary 2015 season that saw Purdue go 2-10.
In 2016 as a sophomore, McCann became a starter. He played in 11 games and made 10 starts. Hazell was fired after three game during what would be a 3-9 campaign for the Boilermakers.
But the fortunes of McCann and Purdue would change in 2017 with the arrival of Jeff Brohm. That season, the 6-6, 305-pound McCann started all 13 games at right guard. The next season, McCann got the start in 13 games. And he has remained a stalwart this season at right guard, making 10 starts up front. Add it up, and the Fishers, Ind., native has made 46 starts in his career. That’s more than anyone on the team.
"I played a lot of football,” he said. “That’s what I came here to do."
McCann has been a key cog in a Purdue offense that is No. 8 in the Big Ten in total offense (375.4 ypg) and No. 2 in passing (301.0 ypg). And he thinks this has been his best season.
“I think it has,” he said. "Knowing everything. It feels smoother. I’m older and more mature than everybody. Just have a lot under my belt. Everything is moving slower.”
QBS are A-OK
Yes, it has been an odd season for Purdue’s quarterbacks, as three have started games in fifth-year senior Elijah Sindelar, redshirt freshman Jack Plummer and sophomore Aidan O’Connell. Despite the tumult, co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm likes how the position is shaping up.
“I think we are in a pretty good spot, to have two young guys that have gotten the experience they have,” said Brohm. “To be able to show that they can lead the team, win some ball games and play some winning football. I feel like we are in a good spot quarterback-wise.”
Sindelar was lost for the season on September 28 with a broken clavicle. Then, Plummer went down with a broken right ankle on November 2. That gave O’Connell an opportunity. And he has seized it. What has impressed Brohm the most about O’Connell, a walk-on? Accuracy.
“I would say currently he throws the most accurate ball,” said Brohm. “He has consistently shown up when we track it, when we track numbers. Being the highest completion percentage, being able to put the ball where he wants it.”
Has anything surprised Brohm about O’Connell?
“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised,” said Brohm. “I have been very impressed with they way he has carried himself throughout the entire process. He hasn't changed one bit. …. the confidence level he's displayed, just from the get-go being on the field, I think has been impressive."
Solid on D
Indiana has had a solid defense all season.
The Hoosiers are No. 7 in the Big Ten in scoring defense (23.0 ppg), No. 8 in rushing defense (134.9 ypg), No. 6 in passing defense (193.8 ypg) and No. 8 in total defense (328.7 ypg).
"They rotate eight, nine guys up front," said guard Matt McCann, who also notes the Hoosiers like to bring pressure with blitzes.
Jeff Brohm has been impressed with the Indiana defense, which is the baliwick of head coach Tom Allen.
“Defensively, they've really done the same thing: been much more aggressive this year on defense than we've seen the first two years,” said Brohm, who is 2-0 vs. Indiana. “More of an attacking style, more of a style where they're challenging things, making you find a way to beat them. That will make them out of position occasionally.
“They play downhill, they attack. They're more versatile, do more things on defense as well. I think the combination of those things have made them a better team.”
