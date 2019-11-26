This is it. On Saturday, Matt McCann will suit up for the final time as a Boilermaker when Purdue (4-7 overall; 3-5 Big Ten) plays host to Indiana (7-4; 4-4) at noon ET in a battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. What’s going through his mind as his career draws to a close?

"All the highs and lows we have been through here,” he said. “From going 3-9 two years in a row to beating Ohio State at home. So those were some good memories. It was a good career ,so far. Try to end it with a good note.”

That good note would be a win over the Hoosiers, one of the first school’s that offered McCann a scholarship out of Chatard High. With no bowl game this season, keeping the Bucket for a third season in a row would be sweet for McCann, who is 2-1 vs. IU.

When McCann arrived at Purdue, the program was struggling. Badly. That was back in 2015. The Boilermakers were coming off a 3-9 season under Darrell Hazell. McCann redshirted during a dreary 2015 season that saw Purdue go 2-10.

In 2016 as a sophomore, McCann became a starter. He played in 11 games and made 10 starts. Hazell was fired after three game during what would be a 3-9 campaign for the Boilermakers.

But the fortunes of McCann and Purdue would change in 2017 with the arrival of Jeff Brohm. That season, the 6-6, 305-pound McCann started all 13 games at right guard. The next season, McCann got the start in 13 games. And he has remained a stalwart this season at right guard, making 10 starts up front. Add it up, and the Fishers, Ind., native has made 46 starts in his career. That’s more than anyone on the team.

"I played a lot of football,” he said. “That’s what I came here to do."

McCann has been a key cog in a Purdue offense that is No. 8 in the Big Ten in total offense (375.4 ypg) and No. 2 in passing (301.0 ypg). And he thinks this has been his best season.

“I think it has,” he said. "Knowing everything. It feels smoother. I’m older and more mature than everybody. Just have a lot under my belt. Everything is moving slower.”