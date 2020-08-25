Should the Big Ten have postponed its 2020 football season? The debate continues to rage since the conference issued the decree on August 11 with the Pac-12 quickly following suit.

“You're 20 years old, you're healthy and you get the virus,” said Dr. Rick Lehman. “So, what? It doesn’t make any difference. My opinion is, all the canceling in the Pac-12, the Big Ten … these demands are just ridiculous. I don't understand.”

Dr. Lehman is an orthopedic surgeon based in St. Louis who is the founder and medical director of the U.S. Center for Sports Medicine. Lehman also has served as the team physician for the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and St. Louis Blues.



“The reality of it is you're not going to play any kind of football, high school, college, pro football, without a significant number of infections. It's not gonna happen," said Lehman. "So, in my opinion, it's impossible to play football at any level and expect to not have infections. So, if that was their goal, they did what they thought was the best thing.”

When the postponement was announced, blow-back was immediate and swift from many precincts. Big Ten head coaches like Nebraska’s Scott Frost, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Penn State’s James Franklin and Ohio State’s Ryan Day lit up social media with their angst. Fans from Lincoln, Neb., to State College, Pa., howled.

"I mean, it just didn't make any sense (to postpone),” said Lehman. “I think pulling the plug for a whole season, based on something that hasn't happened … The only other issue would be liability. Somebody gets sick, a coach or trainer, and they sue the university. Yes, there's a liability issue. And I think that might hold some water.



"But I think all the kids that I've seen that are sick, and I see NBA kids, Major League Baseball kids, I see newscasters who have gotten over it. And, again, they've been absolutely fine. So, my opinion would be, it was a premature decision. And, unfortunately, it has repercussions throughout the NCAA.”

The financial hit Big Ten schools will take by forgoing football is astronomical. Millions will be lost on each campus without the TV and game-day revenue associated with a football season. Athletic departments already have begun making painful cuts.

Parents of football players from several Big Ten schools created a national stir by protesting in front of Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont, Ill., last Friday. They—like many in the Big Ten footprint—wanted transparency: How did the league arrive at its decision? Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has come under heavy fire for how he has handled the decision-making process and subsequent communication.



“I don’t understand the lack of science in some of these decisions,” said Lehman. “I really don't. And I think that's really the crux of it. I think it was more of a knee jerk. And I get the sense there is legal liability. But in terms of the scientific … they yanked it is so early. And in terms of a scientific decision, I have trouble with it.”

All of the Big Ten coaches wanted to try to play, according to reports. At the least, they wanted to delay the decision to postpone a season that was slated to start in earnest September 5.



Leading up to the start of most Big Ten training camps on August 7, the virus was having an impact. The league saw Michigan State, Northwestern, Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers and Ohio State have workouts shutdown or paused because of the coronavirus.

Purdue got in four camp practices before the league pulled the plug on the season, not sure if was safe to proceed. Jeff Brohm and others knew it was a bad sign when on August 8, the Big Ten issued an edict telling teams to remain in helmets and shorts for practices--instead of beginning a transition to pads--while league officials gathered more information on COVID-19.



“Until then, there was a ton of positivity,” said Brohm the day after the postponement was announced. “And we were extremely excited about the season. And while I want to play and we all want to play, in the end, you know, I'm not going to second-guess our Commissioner, I'm not going to second-guess the medical experts. In the end, we have to abide by what they say. … We'll have to try to move forward and go from there.”

