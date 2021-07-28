 Play or redshirt | Purdue football | defensive line
Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman defensive linemen

Tom Dienhart
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
Khordae Sydnor is an intriguing prospect at defensive end.
Khordae Sydnor is an intriguing prospect at defensive end. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This unit should be improved just based on the arrival of line coach Mark Hagen, who was at Texas.

He’s a sage coach who knows the position and doubles as a standout recruiter and co-coordinator. And Hagen’s familiarity with Purdue is a bonus, as he coached the line in West Lafayette from 2000-10.

Goal No. 1: Purdue needs to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The good news: The potential is there, led by junior end George Karlaftis.

Hagen has said the Boilermakers don't necessarily need to produce more sacks, though that would be helpful for a defense that finished last in the Big Ten in that category last season. What Hagen wants is to make quarterbacks uncomfortable in the pocket. And that come from hurries, too, which are the result of ... pressure.

