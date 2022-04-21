Potential, freaky physique may be enough to get DaMarcus Mitchell drafted

No doubt about it: DaMarcus Mitchell looks like an NFL player.

He’s 6-3, 265 pounds of molten muscle, as well put-together as any player ever to matriculate though Purdue. But, will Mitchell get drafted?

He is a tantalizing prospect whose physical gifts were on display for scouts from 30 NFL teams in March during Purdue’s pro day. For effect, Mitchell worked out shirtless. Why not show off that physique for NFL eyes?

