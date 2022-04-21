 DaMarcus Mitchell | Purdue football | NFL draft
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-21 10:16:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Potential, freaky physique may be enough to get DaMarcus Mitchell drafted

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE DRAFT COVERAGE: Stopwatch doesn't do justice to potential of Purdue WR David Bell | NFL preparation has been 'marathon of brutality' for Karlaftis | Zander Horvath flexed muscles at Purdue Pro Day | Jackson Anthrop knows it 'just takes one team to give you a chance' | Deep Dive: Purdue pro day | The 3-2-1: Pro Day stars, no portal panic and an o-line that needs help

No doubt about it: DaMarcus Mitchell looks like an NFL player.

He’s 6-3, 265 pounds of molten muscle, as well put-together as any player ever to matriculate though Purdue. But, will Mitchell get drafted?

He is a tantalizing prospect whose physical gifts were on display for scouts from 30 NFL teams in March during Purdue’s pro day. For effect, Mitchell worked out shirtless. Why not show off that physique for NFL eyes?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}