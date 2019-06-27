GoldandBlack.com: What excites you most about college basketball?

Gillis: “Definitely playing in Mackey. I think that we have the best atmosphere in the country. I’m excited to play for the Paint Crew and (Matt) Painter himself. All the fans have a lot of pride so I’m extremely excited to play for them.”

GoldandBlack.com: When you went to games, what stood out to you about Mackey Arena?

Gillis: “Especially one game my mom and I went to, it might’ve been my sophomore year, maybe junior year, we went to a Michigan game and I was trying to talk to my mom and she couldn’t hear me because of the atmosphere was so loud. That’s the game that stood out to me.”

GoldandBlack.com: Is there anything about college basketball that you’re curious or nervous about?

Gillis: “I wouldn’t say I’m really nervous, I’m just ready to get going. I’ve been waiting for it for a really long time and I’m ready to be there.”

GoldandBlack.com: You’ve been committed for a long time. Do you feel like you’re more a part of the program already than you would be had you not been committed so long?

Gillis: “Yeah, but even if I committed later I still would be because everybody is so welcoming from Isaiah to Brandon, and from me to them, and the coaches and all the players that are there right now. I bonded with everybody really well so I’m just excited to be able to work out with them.”