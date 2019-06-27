Entrance Interview Mason Gillis
The Mason Gillis that enrolled at Purdue earlier this month is without question a very different version of himself than the one that committed to the Boilermakers two summers ago, having been through a trying past year-plus.
The freshman forward from New Castle arrived in college just as he was putting the finishing touches of his recovery from the knee issues that required two surgeries and cost him his senior season in high school.
The good news for Gillis and Purdue alike is that his recovery has just about run its course and as he rounds back into form, Matt Painter and his staff still have every reason to believe they'll have the versatile, driven player they coveted in recruiting.
Early in June, prior to his enrollment, GoldandBlack.com spoke with Gillis for the following Entrance Interview.
GoldandBlack.com: What excites you most about college basketball?
Gillis: “Definitely playing in Mackey. I think that we have the best atmosphere in the country. I’m excited to play for the Paint Crew and (Matt) Painter himself. All the fans have a lot of pride so I’m extremely excited to play for them.”
GoldandBlack.com: When you went to games, what stood out to you about Mackey Arena?
Gillis: “Especially one game my mom and I went to, it might’ve been my sophomore year, maybe junior year, we went to a Michigan game and I was trying to talk to my mom and she couldn’t hear me because of the atmosphere was so loud. That’s the game that stood out to me.”
GoldandBlack.com: Is there anything about college basketball that you’re curious or nervous about?
Gillis: “I wouldn’t say I’m really nervous, I’m just ready to get going. I’ve been waiting for it for a really long time and I’m ready to be there.”
GoldandBlack.com: You’ve been committed for a long time. Do you feel like you’re more a part of the program already than you would be had you not been committed so long?
Gillis: “Yeah, but even if I committed later I still would be because everybody is so welcoming from Isaiah to Brandon, and from me to them, and the coaches and all the players that are there right now. I bonded with everybody really well so I’m just excited to be able to work out with them.”
