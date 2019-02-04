University Book Store Headlines: 2.4.19
Waking up and looking at #B1G standings. 👏🏽👏🏽#Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/cky9YTd7NH— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 4, 2019
Basketball
Purdue found its rhythm in time against Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue rallies past Minnesota - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue found key to victory in paint - Journal & Courier ($)
Post-game analysis and wrap video - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue towers over Minnesota with Williams and Haarms - GoldandBlack.com
After promising start, Minnesota falls at Purdue - Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Stat Blast: Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Eastern transformed from maddening to money at FT line - GoldandBlack.com
Oturu provides boost for Gophers - Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Upon further review: Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
MSU women beat Purdue - Lansing State Journal | Purduesports.com
MSU losses to Indiana began with bad practices - Detroit Free Press
ICYMI: Matt Haarms pulled off the rarely attempted, rarely executed block-celebrate-block today. pic.twitter.com/SQpIb2eS9r— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 3, 2019
Richard Pitino talks about loss to Purdue
Football
Purdue in the Pros: Brees adds to legacy - GoldandBlack.com
Brees says "we've got to seize the opportunity" - NOLA.com
New England wins the Super Bowl, but New Orleans wins the day - NOLA.com
Recruiting
Recruits at Minnesota game today - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Other
Former Baseball standout and Purdue student Bob Friend dies at 88 - Journal & Courier ($)
Wrestling drops 24-11 decision at Minnesota - Purduesports.com
Women's Golf: Purdue tied for 8th at UCF Challenge - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today
Jack Calcaterra (1944) Football, Center
Mark Kalugyer (1962) Football, Defensive line
John Shoop (1967) Football, Assistant coach
Doyal Butler (1980) Football, Tight End
Bilal Marshall (1994) Football, Quarterback
