{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 06:36:36 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.4.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Basketball

Purdue found its rhythm in time against Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue rallies past Minnesota - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue found key to victory in paint - Journal & Courier ($)

Post-game analysis and wrap video - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue towers over Minnesota with Williams and Haarms - GoldandBlack.com

After promising start, Minnesota falls at Purdue - Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Stat Blast: Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Eastern transformed from maddening to money at FT line - GoldandBlack.com

Oturu provides boost for Gophers - Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Upon further review: Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

MSU women beat Purdue - Lansing State Journal | Purduesports.com

MSU losses to Indiana began with bad practices - Detroit Free Press

Richard Pitino talks about loss to Purdue

Football

Purdue in the Pros: Brees adds to legacy - GoldandBlack.com

Brees says "we've got to seize the opportunity" - NOLA.com

New England wins the Super Bowl, but New Orleans wins the day - NOLA.com

Recruiting

Recruits at Minnesota game today - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Former Baseball standout and Purdue student Bob Friend dies at 88 - Journal & Courier ($)

Wrestling drops 24-11 decision at Minnesota - Purduesports.com

Women's Golf: Purdue tied for 8th at UCF Challenge - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today

Jack Calcaterra (1944) Football, Center

Mark Kalugyer (1962) Football, Defensive line

John Shoop (1967) Football, Assistant coach

Doyal Butler (1980) Football, Tight End

Bilal Marshall (1994) Football, Quarterback

{{ article.author_name }}