University Book Store Headlines: 6.24.19
🇺🇸 @RobbieHummel gets the Championship water shower! 🥇💦#3x3WC pic.twitter.com/hwDeBIJxYy— FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 23, 2019
🥇 The moment you become a WORLD CHAMPION!— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 23, 2019
Congrats @RobbieHummel on the @FIBA3x3 World Cup title. #Purdue / #ProBoilers 🚂 pic.twitter.com/yjbVLMS0bW
Purdue Boilermakers Recruiting
Purdue remains in the mix for Cullen as decision nears - GoldandBlack.com
Caleb Furst taking visits, drawing more offers - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue pursuing Texas athlete - GoldandBlack.com
Slower recruiting pace still bringing results for Purdue - Journal & Courier ($)
2022 Jalen Washington gets offers from Purdue and IU hoops - Indystar.com
UNC's Williams watches Purdue target Dickinson - Keepingitheel.com
How Maliq Carr uses social media in his recruitment - USA Today
Purdue Boilermakers Football
Catching up with: Rodney Carter - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue willing to play neutral site game in Indy - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue Boilermakers Basketball
Hummel leads 3x3 to world title - GoldandBlack.com
Boiling Over: Basketball recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Five things to know about Carsen Edwards - Boston.com
Podcast: Micah Shrewsberry - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born today
Mark Schnolis (1945) Defensive Guard, Football
Tony Hoty (1950) Linebacker, Football
Kelly Turner (1968) Tight End, Football
Montrell Lowe (1979) Running Back, Football
Curtis Painter (1985) Quarterback, Football