Moments before Jeff Brohm began his Monday press briefing, the media was hastily handed an updated depth chart for the Maryland game.

There were myriad changes, especially along the offensive line. But one of the most subtle--but significant--changes was the insertion of an "or" between quarterbacks Jack Plummer--the No. 1 signal-caller--and Aidan O'Connell--the backup.

At Tuesday's practice, co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard was asked if O'Connell got any first-team reps.

"Absolutely," said Shephard. "Coach Brohm mentioned that he wants it to be a competition at all positions. I believe that’s the case even at the quarterback position. I think we have a plan in place to see how that competition unfolds and then that plan will unfold on game day."

Could O'Connell--a sophomore who arrived on campus as a walk-on--play on Saturday when Purdue (1-4 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) welcomes Maryland (3-2, 1-1) for homecoming? O'Connell saw his first career action late last week at Penn State, hitting his lone pass attempt.

"As of right now, as I said, it’s a competition," said Shephard. "That would be the objective. If the competition unfolds in his favor, then he should be going into the game. It just depends on how everything goes in practice."

Plummer, a redshirt freshman who has made just two career starts, understands. He became the starter after Elijah Sindelar hurt his left clavicle in the Minnesota game.

"Nothing is given to you ever," Plummer said Tuesday. "Obviously, I haven’t won any games yet. Nothing is given. You have to earn everything. That’s a lot how college football works. That’s how life works. Nothing is going to be given to you. You have to earn it, and you have to earn it every day in practice. It’s a little motivation to go out, focus hard and compete every day in practice."

Added Brohm at his Monday press conference:

"I think Aidan O'Connell is a guy that could play or he may not play, depending on how this week goes," said Brohm. "You know, every position, we want all of our guys to know that we are going to need production, and I understand the circumstances, and I am proud of the effort Jack has given us and I think he's done some good things. But I do want to make sure that even at that position, we know there's competition."