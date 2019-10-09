MORE: Data Driven: A look at Maryland | GoldandBlack.com Roundtable: What now? | Number Crunching: Week 7 | Brohm on o-line shake-up, Maryland RPO and more | First look: Maryland | Plummer, O'Connell both taking reps with first-team | Gold and Black Radio podcast: Maryland | Opponent view: Maryland

It's difficult to miss Cory Trice on the field.

If his rangy 6-3 physique in the secondary doesn't catch your eye, the long hair sticking out of his helmet will. But he has stood out for more than appearances: Trice's play has been a pleasant surprise.

"He is doing a nice job of coming in, getting the game plan, learning the techniques and playing hard, competing,” said co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter. "Really pleased with his development."

It has been impressive, considering Trice just moved from safety to cornerback in training camp and immediatley earned a back-up role. Now, he’s a key starter in the secondary. And at 6-3, 215-pounds, Trice is one of the biggest cornerbacks in the Big Ten—if not the nation.

“I feel like things are going well,” said Trice, a redshirt freshman from Hopkinsville, Ky. “I still have some learning to do on technique, but it's going pretty good.”

What has been his biggest adjustment?

"Really, just staying low,” said Trice. "At safety, I didn’t have to be that low and could focus on the man. At corner, I have to stay low and have more technique.

“I don't have to get everyone lined up. Now, I can get a call and I can line up and guard my man."

How good has Trice been? According to Pro Football Focus, he is the fifth-highest graded Boilermaker defender in 2019.

“This guy is an imposing figure,” said Poindexter. “He actually can run well for his size. There aren’t a lot of offenses that look over there and want that matchup.”

The transformation of Trice came about quickly. Days before the opener at Nevada, Trice told reporters that he hadn’t played cornerback since middle school. Regardless, the Boilermaker coaches felt comfortable with Trice’s skill-set to make the move.

“They asked me (if I wanted to make the move),” said Trice in August. “They didn’t force me to do it. They asked me if I was willing to try.

“I can just play football now,” he said back then. “I don’t have to give a lot of calls out. People can give me calls now. Now, I feel like my talent can come out.”

And it has.

"He gives us great length," said defensive coordinator Nick Holt in August. "He gives us athleticism. We had to (move him), because we had some injuries at corner. And, quite honestly, some of these young freshmen at safety were doing a good job, so we need to find ways to get our best guys on the field."

Trice ended up playing six snaps at Nevada. And he did so late in the game with Nevada driving for the tying touchdown after starter Kenneth Major got dinged up and had to leave the game. Trice played three snaps vs. TCU and then saw his playing time sky-rocket vs. Minnesota, as he played 54 snaps.

Then, Trice was made a starter for the first time last week at Penn State. And he acquitted himself well in playing 75 snaps.

“I think he didn't play scared," said Jeff Brohm of Trice's effort at Penn State. "There wasn't fear in him, which is what you've got to see at corner. You can't have it. You get beat once or twice, you can't have it. I don't like to see guys running out of there, flying so fast. I want to be able to challenge some routes and sit on some things a little bit and I want to be able to read the quarterback. I think he tried to do those things and that's what we need. We need guys to play aggressive and play with confidence, and I think he did a good job of that."

Trice has nine tackles with a TFL on the season. Trice will be in the starting lineup again this week vs. Maryland (3-2 overall; 1-1 Big Ten).

“I think he's practiced well,” said Brohm. “I think he gives us good size and athleticism and he is green at the position, there's not a question about it, but I think because of his length, he's able to recover at times. I think he played hard.”

Story continues below video