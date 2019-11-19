MORE: Brohm not "truly optimistic" about Moore playing | First look: Wisconsin | Opponent view: Wisconsin | Data Driven: A look at Wisconsin | Number crunching: Wisconsin Week | Twin City Superstore Videos: Aidan O'Connel and Brycen Hopkins | Twin City Superstore Video: co-OC/WR coach JaMarcus Shephard

Aidan O’Connell never has been to Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium, one of the most raucous environments in college football.

The venue is famous for its “Jump Around” routine that takes place before the fourth quarter. The fans literally jump around, causing the press box to shake. It’s is an impressive site … and feel.

“It's gonna be unlike any environment I ever have been in in my life," fessed O’Connell after practice on Tuesday. “That in itself is gonna be a challenge. I think we are doing a good job trying to simulate the noise in practice. But it's hard to simulate that many thousands of people screaming at you. … that’s why you play the game, to play in front of people like that and stadiums like that.”

No doubt, the venerable edifice that seats 80,321 will be rocking this Saturday when Purdue visits for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff vs. No. 14 Wisconsin. There is a lot on the line for both teams. Wisconsin (8-2 overall; 5-2 Big Ten) is in the thick of the race to win the Big Ten West. Purdue (4-6 overall; 3-4 Big Ten) is fighting for its bowl life, needing to win in Madison then at home vs. Indiana in the finale to become bowl eligible.

Fifth-year senior tight end Brycen Hopkins has been to Camp Randall before. Does he have any advice for O’Connell, a sophomore walk-on who will be making just his second career start?

"It's him on the field, it’s us,” said Hopkins. “It's a crazy environment. A crazy atmosphere. The 'Jump Around' thing, it's one of the best things in college football, I think. They have some energy. At the end of the day, it’s just us on the field.”

Purdue’s offense will have it challenges this week as the Boilermakers look to win their third game in a row. The Badger defense is anchored by a nice collection of linebackers led by Chris Orr, Zack Baun and Jack Sanborn. And the defensive numbers are impressive in the Big Ten rankings:

• No. 3 in scoring defense (13.4 ppg)

• No. 3 in rushing defense (103.3 ypg)

• No. 2 in passing defense (154.3 ypg)

• No. 2 in total defense (257.6 ypg)

And the defense excels at getting pressure, ranking second in the league in sacks with 37. The chaos is orchestrated by coordinator Jim Leonhard, one of the rising stars in the coaching world. No doubt, Purdue will have its work cut out for it.

"They are good against the run, they are good against the pass," said co-OC/WR coach JaMarcus Shephard. "Whatever you bring to them, they will play tremendously well.

"It’s going to be a tough task for our offense."

Adding to Wisconsin’s motivation is the fact it will be Senior Day. What has given the Badger defense—which shut out four of its first six opponents—issues?

“When you watch Wisconsin's defense throughout the course of the season, you look at Ohio State, you look at some of the things Nebraska did, pretty much when you've had a running quarterback, you spread the field, that's what's hurt them,” said Jeff Brohm. “I don't know if that's what we can do at this point, but that is what's hurt them.”

Indeed, O’Connell has some skills, including a strong right arm that is accurate. But he isn’t a top athlete who can regularly beat defenses with his feet.

In Wisconsin’s two losses, its defense has proven to be vulnerable. Illinois rushed for 141 yards and forced three turnovers in a stunning 24-23 win in Champaign on October 19 vs. the No. 6 Badgers, who were favored by over 30 points. The next week, Wisconsin fell 38-7 at Ohio State, with the Buckeyes notching 431 yards of offense with 264 coming on the ground.

Since then, the Badgers have won their last two: vs. Iowa and at Nebraska, which totaled 493 yards of offense vs. Wisconsin. After this visit from the Boilermakers, Wisconsin will finish at Minnesota in a battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe that could serve as a de facto Big Ten West championship game.

“We've got to figure out how to create some seams with maybe not exactly that type of offense at this point, but you never know,” said Brohm. “We have to be smart and intelligent and figure out what can get the ball moving, not put all the pressure on the passing game. That's what we're trying to figure out.”