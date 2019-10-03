MORE: Opponent View: Penn State | Coach's corner: Cerebral Plummer takes over team with growing confidence | Twin City Superstore Video: co-OC/QB coach Brian Brohm talks Jack Plummer | Number Crunching: Week 4 | GoldandBlack.com Roundtable: Expectations now | Data Driven: A look at Penn State | Deep Dive

Purdue has a tall task on Saturday when it wades into Penn State’s Beaver Stadium to play a hot Penn State squad (4-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) on Homecoming in Happy Valley.

The Boilermakers (1-3 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) have seen their season take a wrong turn because of myriad injuries. Purdue will play Saturday without stalwarts like quarterback Elijah Sindelar, wideout Rondale Moore, defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, linebacker Markus Bailey and running back Tario Fuller, among others. Has Jeff Brohm ever experienced a season like this?

"Probably not,” he said today after practice. “It’s just some years you have good luck, some years, you don’t. You want what’s best for your players and you want what’s best for your team. But right now, we just have to make the best of what we have. And I think there are a lot of new faces out there playing.

“You look forward to watching guys compete and see how they react. I never want to sell anyone short. But I just hope we can go out there and compete and play hard and try to play football the way it’s supposed to be played against a very, very good opponent with some young guys.”

Brohm said Monday that Sindelar underwent surgery on his left clavicle, which he hurt last Saturday vs. Minnesota. Today, Brohm provided an update on when the fifth-year senior may be back in 2019.

“From what they are telling us, it’s a good six-to eight weeks,” said Brohm. “If he were to be able to come back, it would be very late in the season. That is still something that wouldn’t be determined until later.”

Of course, Sindelar has a sixth year of eligibility he was granted in the spring, so he could come back in 2020 if he wanted if 2019 ends up being a wash.

“With Elijah, our goal is to get him healed, get him well, get him to where he feels good,” said Brohm. “And then, like with every player, we will do what’s best for them. I know he was playing some good football. He had the concussion that set him back. And now he had this, so it’s unfortunate.”

Brohm announced on Wednesday on his radio show that Moore won’t be out for the season after getting hurt on Saturday in the first quarter vs. Minnesota—on the same play as Sindelar. What exactly is the injury?

“It’s around the knee, the hamstring area, right in there, some things that have to do with that,” said Brohm.

“We were happy for Rondale (that he won't be out for the rest of the season). You don’t want anyone to be lost with a serious injury, especially a great football player. So, really, the fact that he was so strong and that he was in such great shape really held that thing together. They said normally that doesn’t happen. So, really it’s going to be a matter of just how long this takes. With Rondale, we’ll be very patient and we’ll make sure when he comes back, he’s healthy and 100 percent ready to go.”

Lastly, true freshman safety Marvin Grant announced an injury on social media today. Brohm confirmed it.

“Marvin had shoulder surgery yesterday,” said Brohm. “And he will be out for the year.”

