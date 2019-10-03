MORE: Cerebral Plummer takes over with growing confidence | Roundtable: Expectations now | Data Driven: Penn State | Number crunching | Opponent view: Penn State | Nick Holt can't recall a season as trying as this one | Weekly Word | Matchup preview: Purdue-Penn State



A look at all things Purdue football as it prepares to take on Penn State, offering observations to give you my perspective.

If you're not yet a member of GoldandBlack.com, become one now and get the latest on this topic and more.

Access this week's Deep Dive analysis and join the conversation it always creates.