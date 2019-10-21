The ranks of the injured are dwindling, slightly, for Purdue (2-5 overall; 1-3 Big Ten). But one player who likely won’t be back for this Saturday's noon ET kickoff with Illinois (3-4 overall; 1-3 Big Ten) is wideout Rondale Moore. “I'd say it's doubtful,” said Jeff Brohm at his Monday press conference. The sophomore sensation has missed the last three games after after hurting his left hamstring vs. Minnesota on September 28. The news on junior linebacker Cornel Jones is more encouraging after he has missed the last two weeks with injury. “Cornel, I will probably know later in the week,” said Brohm. “But I'd say 50/50 at this point.” The news wasn’t as good on defensive end Branson Deen, whom Brohm said is “doubtful.” The redshirt freshman has missed the last two games. Defensive tackle Anthony Watts gutted it out last week after getting hurt at Penn State and missing the Maryland game. Brohm says the junior is still good to go. "Watts will play,” said Brohm. “He has an elbow injury that he's been dealing with.” Junior wideout Jared Sparks played last week for the first time since the Vanderbilt game (missing four games), but he may not suit up on Saturday. “Sparks is probably doubtful,” said Brohm. True freshman nickel back Jalen Graham got dinged at Iowa. “Jalen had a hip flexor,” said Brohm. “I think he'll be able to play this week, but he's not going to be able to practice a whole lot.” What happens if Graham can't play on Saturday? "Simeon Smiley played quite a bit before we moved Jalen there," said Brohm. "I think he's the most likely guy. Cam Allen has worked at nickel, as well, so those two." Sophomore guard Mark Stickford also was shaken up on Saturday. Will he play vs. Illinois? "Yes, I think he'll be able to play,” said Brohm.

Will Lorenzo Neal ever play?

Purdue continues to wait for senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal to mend from offseason knee surgery. Will he be ready to go Saturday? "He'll be out this game," said Jeff Brohm.

Neal was hurt in the Indiana game at the conclusion of the 2018 regular season. Neal subsequently had surgery. The timeline for his return keeps getting kicked down the road. There has been conjecture he'd be ready for the season-opener at Nevada, the Penn State game ... but it never happens.

"I don't think he's fully cleared and ready to go, otherwise he would be playing," said Brohm. "So, I don't know the timeline. I do think -- I do think we'll see him before the end of the year, but I can't tell you that for sure." Is Neal not playing because he's fearful of getting hurt again? Some project him to be a high pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"Well, I think he's worked hard to rehab and I think he's looking forward to getting on the field," said Brohm. "Unfortunately, it hasn't happened yet. You know, just talking with him and visiting with him, I do think he will get out there this year. I just don't know when."

Lots of fight in the Illini

Purdue will welcome an Illinois team with a glide in its stride. The Fighting Illini (3-4 overall; 1-3 Big Ten) are coming off one of the biggest upsets in the last 50 years in Big Ten annals, knocking off No. 6-ranked Wisconsin, 24-23, on a 39-yard field goal as time expired. “Think that they are playing very good right now, said Jeff Brohm. “They are playing confident. They have had a big win against Wisconsin. They played Michigan close. They played Nebraska down to the wire. This team has done a very good job of improving.” Illinois is fueled by myriad grad transfers. Among them: QB Brandon Peters (Michigan); WR Josh Imatorbhebhe (USC); OL Richie Petitbon (Alabama); DE Oluwole Betiku, Jr. (USC); WR Trevon Sidney (USC). "On offense, their starting quarterback, their leading receiver and starting offensive linemen are all grad transfers, so they have added some experience with their youth and it's made them a better football team,” said Brohm. "I think on defense, they ranked eighth in the country for tackles for loss. The grad transfers from USC has eight and a half sacks. They do a great job of mixing things up a little bit more than they have in the past and getting penetration and getting negative plays.” Purdue has won the last three meetings, taking a 46-7 decision last season in Champaign and a 29-10 verdict in West Lafayette in 2018. Before that, the Illini had won two in a row in West Lafayette.

Does Jeff Brohm think Amad Anderson, Jr., fumbled at Iowa?

In the first quarter at Iowa last week, Purdue redshirt freshman wideout Amad Anderson, Jr., fumbled at the Hawkeye 9-yard line fighting for yards after a catch. It was a key turnover, as Purdue was driving to pay dirt after Iowa had built a 6-0 lead. Replays showed officials may have been incorrect on the call. Jeff Brohm agrees. “I had multiple people look at it with me,” said Brohm. “Of course, my opinion is, you know, I did not think it was a fumble. But it got called on the field. It didn't get reversed. I disagree with the call, but we've got to live with what the call is." Brohm liked the fight after the catch in Anderson.

“And I thought he did a good job on the screen, making the catch, getting some yards and unfortunately came out at the end, I guess.”

Will we see more of RBs Tario Fuller and Richie Worship?