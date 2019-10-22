The following are excerpts from an interview with Doug Bucshon, publisher of OrangeandBlueNews.com, part of the Rivals network.

GoldandBlack.com: Put into words what the win against Wisconsin last weekend means for Lovie Smith’s program?

Bucshon: It was a huge shock. They came in a 31-point underdog. The season didn’t seem to be going well and then they pulled off the stunning upset. It kind of flips the script on the season a little bit. The rest of the schedule doesn’t look quite as daunting for them.

I don’t think it completely turns the corner for Lovie Smith. I think they have to start stacking some wins and they need to get a few more wins before we start talking about turning the program around and all that. Certainly, it gets the fans excited, the players are going to have more confidence, and all of a sudden games at Purdue and Michigan State and Iowa and Northwestern, those games don’t look quite as daunting for them the rest of the year.

GoldandBlack.com: What are some of the strengths and weaknesses of Illinois offensively?

Buchson: They’re a running team. Reggie Corbin is their best player. He had a big year last year, but he hasn’t been quite as effective this year. I think his health has been a little bit of a factor there. He had a hip pointer a few weeks ago and was limited a little bit, but Illinois is a running team. They like to establish the run and get that going.

Rod Smith, the offensive coordinator, he runs a spread attack. He likes to spread guys out horizontally and open up some running lanes for Corbin. Brandon Peters (the quarterback transfer from Michigan) is a guy who’s going to stand in the pocket and make some throws. If you pressure him a little bit, he’s a little bit iffy. His decision-making if he’s under duress is a little bit iffy. He can make some throws down the field. Josh Imatorbhebhe, he’s a transfer from USC and he’s really kind of emerging as a go-to receiver. He’s a long kid, a physical kid, and a red-zone weapon for them.

GoldandBlack.com: What are the strengths and potential weaknesses of the Illinois defense?

Buchson: It’s hard to say because after (the win over No. 6) Wisconsin, it looks like a totally different defense. Heading into that game, the defense really couldn’t stop anybody. They couldn’t stop the run, the secondary showed a lack of speed in the back seven.

But last week kind of turned the corner. They were a physical defense, their linebacker play was really good. Middle linebacker Dele Harding had 16 tackles. The other linebacker Jake Hansen was the national player of the week. He forced two fumbles and leads the country with seven forced fumbles in the first seven games.

It’s hard to say how they’re going to play the rest of the season after beating Wisconsin. It was a totally different game for them. They’re going to hit you and they’re going to try and turn the ball over and that’s kind of been a staple for Lovie Smith’s defenses throughout his career. He likes to get takeaways. They’re going to rip at the ball and try to get the turnovers.

GoldandBlack.com: How are the kicker and punter? Are there any real threats on the return game ,and is Illinois doing a good job covering kicks?

Buchson: Bob Ligashesky, the special teams coach, does a great job. Even when they’re not winning, the special teams have been pretty solid. James McCourt of course had the big kick (a 39-yard field goal) as time expired against Wisconsin to win the game. He’s a good kicker.

Blake Hayes, the punter, is one of the best punters in the Big Ten. He’s really good at directional punting and putting the ball inside the 20. He has a knack for it.

Dre Brown, I think, was leading the Big Ten in kick returns at some point this year. I don’t think he is now. He’s had some injuries over his career, but he’s fast and he does a really good job with kick returns. All of their coverage teams do a pretty good job. Ligashesky has really been the MVP as far as the coaches go and the staff for a couple of years.

GoldandBlack.com: What are two or three keys Illinois needs in order to leave Ross-Ade with a win?

Buchson: They have to defend the spread. This is an offense that has given Illinois trouble in the past. They did a good job against Wisconsin, but that’s more of a power running game. I think the secondary is going to need to have a good game. They’ve got to cover the receivers and slow down the passing game. The Illinois offense needs to get back to establishing the run and being a running team. That’s what they do well. They haven’t always done it well this year. I think they’ve got to get Corbin going, and then just making some plays with Peters in the passing game when he has to. Third-down conversions are big for him, move the chains and keep them going. For Illinois, it just has to continue the momentum that they have from this big win against Wisconsin.