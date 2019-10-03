Penn State's running game versus Purdue against the run

The Lions have been very good running the football so far in 2019, it just hasn't had one individual dominate the numbers as Journey Brown (No. 7) leads the Lions with 49 yards per contest, but also totes a 7.5 per carry average. Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) has been surprisingly dangerous in the run game, averaging 41 per contest. Devyn Ford (28) is also dangerous averaging 8.4 yards per carry. Penn State is balanced on offense, and look for it to establish the run against the Boilermakers behind an experienced offensive line.



Penn State passing game versus Purdue against the pass

Purdue had a nightmarish effort against Minnesota, and will have its hands full again this week. Clifford ranks in the top-10 in passing efficiency and the Lions have a game-breaking receiver in KJ Hamler (1) who has many Rondale Moore-like qualities in terms of size, speed and elusiveness. He has had two 100-yard receiving games this season, including 108 yards on six catches and a TD in last week's blowout against Maryland. Sophomore tight end Pete Freiermuth (87) has also been a target in the middle, but Clifford has done a good job spreading the wealth as eight different receivers have five catches or more in 2019.

Purdue running game versus Penn State against the run

Purdue's ground game took a big step forward in last week's loss to Minnesota, with King Doerue breaking the 90-yard barrier. But, Penn State's rush defense is in a whole different league than Minnesota's, so Jeff Brohm will be tested to be able to finds seams from which to work. The Lions are third in the nation in scoring defense (7.5 points per game) and are seventh in the country in rush defense, allowing only 1.9 yards per attempt. This will be a huge challenge for the Boilermaker backs and offensive line to have any level of production on Saturday afternoon.

Purdue passing game versus Penn State against the pass

Jack Plummer showed much improvement in his second game of significant action, and did an excellent job of avoiding Minnesota's rush. But this will be a far bigger challenge for the redshirt freshman quarterback, as the Lions defense is much more complicated and skilled than what he saw last week. The Lions rank 15th nationally with 15 sacks in four games, but is "just" 49th nationally in passing yards allowed (206 per game), and is 15th in third down conversion percentage, a down that the Boilermakers will likely see often. Expect Purdue to get some yardage against Penn State though the air, because it will likely have to throw early and often. The question is, without Rondale Moore in the lineup, will the yardage lead to significant points on the scoreboard?

Special teams

Penn State is tied for the nation's lead in blocked kicks this season with three. It has had one kick blocked this season, so for the Boilermakers to do have a chance to make this a four quarter game, it may have to pull off a special teams play. Brooks Cormier ranks 58th nationally in punting, and may be busy in Happy Valley. The freshman improved last week against the Gophers. Hamler is dangerous in the punt return game, despite not having broken a long one in the first four games of the season. The Lions' Jake Pinegar is perfect on four field goal attempts, but Purdue's J.D. Dellinger has also been good. The absence of Moore hampers Purdue's ability to pull off a long return on punts or kickoffs.

