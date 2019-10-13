O

First second half shutout for Purdue in a calendar year, since the Boilermakers blanked the Illini in the final 30 minutes of their 46-7 win on Oct. 13, 2018. Purdue has given up just seven points in the last two games.

5

Touchdowns scored by four Purdue freshman against Maryland. It ties the number scored by freshman Mike Northington (all by himself) at Iowa in 1973. Northington's feat stood as a conference record for many years.

20

Purdue's victory total at Kinnick Stadium. It is more than any other Hawkeyes' opponent since the facility opened in 1929.

8

Jack Plummer is one of only eight players this year to throw for 420 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in a single game, and the only underclassman (all seven others were juniors or seniors). He is also only the eighth Big Ten player to do so since 2000 and the first since Purdue's Danny Etling in a loss at Indiana in 2013. Four of those eight players were Boilermakers (Plummer in 2019, Etling in 2013, Curtis Painter in 2008 and Kyle Orton in 2004).

1

Plummer is the only Big Ten player since 2000 to complete 80.5 percent of his passes for 420 yards with no interceptions, as well as the only Power 5 player to do so since Sean Mannion of Oregon State in 2013. Only seven Power 5 players have done so since 2000 and five of those seven QBs went on to be drafted in the first four rounds of the NFL draft.

1

First time since 2017 against Missouri (against Drew Lock) and only the second time in the Brohm era that an opposing quarterback has been held to 218 yards (or fewer) and no touchdowns while throwing two interceptions. In all, Purdue has only done so 14 times since 2000.

2

Cory Trice is the first true freshman to have two picks in a game since Stuart Schweigert in 2000 in the Bucket- and Rose Bowl-clinching win over Indiana.

2018

David Bell is Purdue's first freshman wide receiver to put up 438 receiving yards and three touchdowns in their first six games since... Rondale Moore last year. Yet, besides Rondale, no other freshman has put up numbers like that through six games this millenium.

44

Despite only four tackles (but 1.5 for loss) against Maryland, Ben Holt continues to put up impressive numbers. His stat line this year (34 solo tackles, 60 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1 sack and two passes defended) is matched by only two players - Justin Strnad of Wake Forest and Joe Bachie of Michigan State. Strnad and Holt have played six games while Bachie has played seven.

5

George Karlaftis' line of four sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and one interception through six games has only been matched by one freshman since 2000 - Jeffrey Fitzgerald of Virginia in 2006. Only two other Big Ten players have ever put up similar stats through six games since 2000. 2015 Penn State senior Carl Nassib and 2019 Wisconsin senior Zack Baun both had the same or better stats in those three categories.

20-20