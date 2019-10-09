New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball as Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) chases in the second quarter at FedExField.

Week 5: Oct 3-7

Ryan Kerrigan: The Redskins' defensive end recorded one tackle and combined for a sack in a 33-7 loss versus the Patriots. The Redskins (0-5) face the Dolphins (0-4) this week at 1 p.m. ET.



Anthony Brown: The Cowboys' cornerback had two tackles and one pass deflection in a 34-24 loss against the Packers. The Cowboys (3-2) face the Jets (0-4) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.



Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety continued his successful season this week in a 53-32 loss to the Texans, recording eight tackles. The Falcons (1-4) face the Cardinals (1-3-1) this week at 4:05 p.m. ET.



Raheem Mostert: With the return of fellow running back Tevin Coleman, Mostert had lower, yet still efficient production for the 49ers in a 31-3 win over the Browns. He carried the ball seven times for 34 yards, averaging just under five yards a carry. He also had a fumble recovery on a punt return from Odell Beckham Jr. Next week, the red-hot 49ers (4-0) face the Rams (3-2) at 4:05 p.m. ET.



Here is Mostert's fumble recovery:



Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots linebacker totaled four tackles in a 33-7 win against the Redskins. New England (5-0) face the Giants (2-3) on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here is the biggest of Bentley's four tackles from Sunday's victory:



Injury updates

Kawann Short was still on the sideline in their 34-27 win over the Jaguars. According to Short's twitter, his rotator cuff surgery went well, and is now on the road to recovery. He will likely not play for the rest of the 2019 season.



Drew Brees is still confident that he will be able to beat the timetable of six weeks due to his thumb injury. Just two weeks after his surgery, Brees was seen on his Instagram throwing and catching footballs. Teddy Bridgewater has done an outstanding job as a replacement, as the Saints sit atop the NFC South at 4-1.



Week 4: Sept. 26-30

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis (33) for a loss in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety totaled eight tackles in a 24-10 loss to the Titans. Despite a slow start for the Falcons this season, Allen has picked up right where he left off prior to his injury, averaging almost six tackles a game. This week, the Falcons (1-3) face the Texans (2-2) at 1 p.m. ET.



Ryan Kerrigan: The Redskins' defensive end had three tackles in a 24-3 loss against the Giants. The Redskins (1-3) host the Patriots (4-0) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.



Anthony Brown: The Cowboys' cornerback recorded four tackles in a 12-10 loss versus the Saints. On Sunday, the Cowboys (3-1) match up against the Packers (3-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET.



Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker got his first start of the season in a 16-10 victory over the Bills. Bentley totaled four solo tackles on the day. This week, the Patriots (4-0) face the Redskins (1-3) at 1 p.m. ET.



Raheem Mostert and the undefeated 49ers (3-0) return to action this week against the Browns (2-2) on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short did not play in the Panthers' 16-10 win versus the Texans due to a shoulder injury. It is unclear whether Short will return in the Panthers' (2-2) Week 5 match-up against the Jaguars (2-2) at 1 p.m. ET.

Despite Drew Brees sitting out with a right thumb injury, the Saints' defense shined in a 12-10 victory versus the Cowboys. The Saints (3-1) play their divisional rival, the Buccaneers (2-2) this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Brees reported in his weekly appearance on WWL radio in New Orleans that he is optimistic in making an earlier return than the expected six weeks.



Week 3: Sept. 19-23

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) carries the football during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Levi's Stadium.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety had an impressive performance in a 27-24 loss to the Colts, totaling five solo tackles and two assisted tackles. Allen's partner in the secondary, Keanu Neal, suffered a season-ending achilles injury, which will be a tough position to replace for Atlanta. This week, the Falcons (1-2) face the Titans (1-2) at 1 p.m. ET.





Anthony Brown: The Cowboys' cornerback recorded three solo tackles, three assisted tackles, and two pass deflections in a 31-6 victory over the Dolphins. The Cowboys (3-0) match up with the Saints (2-1) on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.



Raheem Mostert: For the third week in a row, Mostert played an impactful role for the red-hot 49ers. He carried the ball 12 times for 79 yards in a 24-20 victory over the Steelers. Mostert recorded his highest yards per carry of the season, averaging 6.6 yards. The 49ers (3-0) have their bye this week and will return to action on Oct. 7 versus the Browns (1-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET.



Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker had two solo tackles and one assisted tackle in a 30-14 win versus the Jets. This week, the Patriots (3-0) face the Bills (3-0) at 1 p.m. ET.



Ryan Kerrigan: The Redskins' defensive end started, but did not record any tackles in a 31-15 loss to the Bears. The Redskins (0-3) face the Giants (1-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.



Injury updates

Drew Brees is still estimated to miss five more weeks due to the right thumb injury he endured during Week 2. The Saints (2-1) after beating Seattle 33-27 without Brees, match up with the Cowboys (3-0) this week at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short did not play due to a shoulder injury in the Panthers' 38-20 win versus the Cardinals. The Panthers (1-2) face the Texans (2-1) at 1 p.m. ET.



Week 2: Sept. 12-16

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) takes the short pass in for the touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Drew Brees: The Saints' quarterback went down with a thumb injury early in the game versus the Rams. After examinations, it was concluded that ligaments in his hand were also torn, and that he will need surgery. Brees is expected to miss at least six weeks.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' free safety recorded four solo tackles in a 24-20 victory against the Eagles. In the final seconds of the first half, Allen had a touchdown saving hit on Eagles' wide receiver Nelson Agholor. This week the Falcons go on the road to face the Colts at 1 p.m. ET.

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back had an outstanding performance in a 41-17 win over the Bengals. Mostert carried the ball 13 times for 83 yards and caught three passes for 68 yards, including a 39 yard touchdown reception. He is expected to carry a large load again in this Sunday's matchup with the Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Muncie native and Redskins' defensive end had two tackles including a sack in a 31-21 loss to the Cowboys. The Redskins host the Bears on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker had two solo tackles in a 43-0 victory over the Dolphins. This Sunday, the Patriots will face the Jets at 1 p.m. ET.

Anthony Brown: The Cowboys' cornerback totaled two solo tackles and had a pass deflection in a win versus the Redskins. Dallas will host the Dolphins this week at 1 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short: The Panthers' defensive tackle recorded one solo tackle in a 14-20 loss against the Buccaneers. It was reported that during Tuesday's practice, Short was working out with the trainers on the sideline. It is undisclosed his possible injury is. The Panthers hit the road this week to play the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET.



Week 1: Sept. 5-9

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Drew Brees: The New Orleans Saints' quarterback shined on Monday night in a heart stopping 30-28 win versus the Houston Texans. Deshaun Watson led the Texans to a two- play, 75-yard drive ending in a touchdown to take a 28-27 lead with 37 seconds remaining. With the raucous New Orleans crowd behind him, Brees answered with an outstanding drive of his own, taking the Saints all the way to the 41-yard line with two seconds remaining. From there, New Orleans' kicker Will Lutz nailed a game-winning 58-yard field goal as time expired. Brees completed 32-of-43 passes for 370 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Saints travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen: Before the Falcons' week one matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Allen was named one of Atlanta's four captains, along with Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Alex Mack. Allen returned to the starting lineup at the free safety position after last year's season ending achilles injury. He recorded three solo tackles in a 12-28 loss to the Vikings. Next Sunday, the Falcons will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The second-year Patriots' linebacker saw action in their 33-3 week one domination of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bentley had two solo one assisted tackle. The Patriots travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back carried the ball nine times for 40 yards in a 31-17 win over Tampa Bay. The biggest story for Mostert is that his production will increase substantially next week due to the ankle injury of fellow running back and former Indiana Hoosier, Tevin Coleman. The 49ers' week two matchup is at Cincinnati at 1 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short: The Carolina Panthers' defensive tackle recorded three solo tackles in a 27-30 loss against the Los Angelas Rams. The Panthers host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.