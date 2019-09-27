GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Minnesota
Both teams coming off bye weeks, Purdue and Minnesota meet in Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend, the Big Ten opener for both teams.
It should be interesting, as each team comes off a bye week following very different starts to the season.
Minnesota is 3-0, but by the skin of its teeth, three wins coming by a combined 10 points. Purdue's been riddled by injury and sits at 1-2 heading into the conference season, its collective healthy obviously again being a key storyline for this game.
Below, GoldandBlack.com staff share their predictions for the game.
TOM DIENHART — GOLDANDBLACK.COM
You hate to slap a label like “must win” on a team’s opening Big Ten game. But, what the heck: Let’s go ahead and do it. This visit from Minnesota is a big one. A REALLY big one.
When you peek ahead at the Boilermakers’ schedule and try to figure out how they will get to the six wins needed for bowl eligibility … well, you see how important this game is.
Both teams will have had two weeks to prepare. The Gophers are an ugly 3-0. Purdue is just an ugly 1-2. Each team has flaws. The good news for the Boilermakers: Minnesota is beatable.
