Both teams coming off bye weeks, Purdue and Minnesota meet in Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend, the Big Ten opener for both teams.

It should be interesting, as each team comes off a bye week following very different starts to the season.

Minnesota is 3-0, but by the skin of its teeth, three wins coming by a combined 10 points. Purdue's been riddled by injury and sits at 1-2 heading into the conference season, its collective healthy obviously again being a key storyline for this game.

Below, GoldandBlack.com staff share their predictions for the game.