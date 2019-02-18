University Book Store Headlines: 2.18.19
UPDATES BEING POSTED UNTIL 9 A.M.
I love being able to play this game that has taken me all over the world. Tonight we won the Lithuanian Kings Cup...having my family there and being able to enjoy this moment with them was something I’ll cherish forever. @allierachelle3 pic.twitter.com/hfU4GvTRAx— Chris Kramer (@C_K_3) February 17, 2019
Basketball
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue hits critical week - GoldandBlack.com
Upon Further Review: Penn State - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Redshirt freshman key Purdue to win over Penn State - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com
Student begins walk to Bloomington for Tyler Trent - WLFI.com
Post-game analysis and Penn State 3-2-1 - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Scouting Purdue vs. Indiana - Journal & Courier ($)
McGlaughlin give Purdue women life - Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com
Purdue wins without star power - Journal & Courier ($)
Grady Eifert’s impact around the state: At a high school he didn’t play, for a coach he never met, and players he doesn’t know, “Grady!” has become a battle cry. I asked the HS coach why, then told Eifert what he'd said. You should've seen him smile. https://t.co/UeUpv8W7OQ— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) February 18, 2019
Yow. Some serious news out of Michigan State:— Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) February 17, 2019
What was billed as maybe a dislocated finger for Nick Ward is now known to be a hairline fracture in his hand. Ward is out for an unknown amount of time. MSU says it hopes he will return before the end of the season.
Recruiting
Four-star running back was among Detroit visit contingent - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Peny Boone talks visit - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Other
Baseball drops game at Southern Miss - Purduesports.com
Miller wins twice at OSU swimming invite - Purduesports.com
Men's golf stars slow, finishes strong in Round One in Puerto Rico - Purduesports.com
Boilermaker birthdays: Feb. 18
Leroy Keyes (1947) Football, Halfback
Steve Maines (1948) Football, Offensive End
Jonathan Briggs (1964) Football, Kicker
Ricky Morse (1965) Football, Strong Safety
Terry Samuel (1972) Football, Wide Receiver
Jarrod Walker(1973) Football, Defensive Line
