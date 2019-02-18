Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 07:38:38 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.18.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

UPDATES BEING POSTED UNTIL 9 A.M.

Basketball

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue hits critical week - GoldandBlack.com

Upon Further Review: Penn State - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Redshirt freshman key Purdue to win over Penn State - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com

Student begins walk to Bloomington for Tyler Trent - WLFI.com

Post-game analysis and Penn State 3-2-1 - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Scouting Purdue vs. Indiana - Journal & Courier ($)

McGlaughlin give Purdue women life - Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com

Purdue wins without star power - Journal & Courier ($)


Recruiting

Four-star running back was among Detroit visit contingent - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Peny Boone talks visit - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Baseball drops game at Southern Miss - Purduesports.com

Miller wins twice at OSU swimming invite - Purduesports.com

Men's golf stars slow, finishes strong in Round One in Puerto Rico - Purduesports.com

Boilermaker birthdays: Feb. 18

Leroy Keyes (1947) Football, Halfback

Steve Maines (1948) Football, Offensive End

Jonathan Briggs (1964) Football, Kicker

Ricky Morse (1965) Football, Strong Safety

Terry Samuel (1972) Football, Wide Receiver

Jarrod Walker(1973) Football, Defensive Line

