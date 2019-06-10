News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-10 06:21:17 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.10.19

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Recruiting

Purdue trending up in football recruiting - Rivals.com

Hollis' visit an 'eye opener' - GoldandBlack.com ($)

In-state defensive lineman draws offer from Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Malachi Melton update - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Marcus Harper update - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Friday's basketball team camp review - GoldandBlack.com ($)


Football

Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman offensive linemen - GoldandBlack.com

NFF Dinner honors Dustin Keller, area athletes - Journal & Courier ($)

Catching up with: JIm Schwantz - GoldandBlack.com


Basketball

All-star games give Purdue incoming freshman preview of defensive challenge - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue recruits lead Indiana rout of Kentucky - GoldandBlack.com

Newman lets play do the talking with Indiana All-Stars - NWItimes

Olympic/Other

Sprinter Williams tops program record in NCAAs - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers birthdays: June 10

Pat Johnson (1972) Defensive Back, Football

Gelen Robinson (1995) Linebacker, Football

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}