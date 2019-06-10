University Book Store Headlines: 6.10.19
Recruiting
Purdue trending up in football recruiting - Rivals.com
Hollis' visit an 'eye opener' - GoldandBlack.com ($)
In-state defensive lineman draws offer from Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Malachi Melton update - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Marcus Harper update - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Friday's basketball team camp review - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Home Sweet Home 🚂#Purdue / #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/rucn9JcC2f— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) June 9, 2019
Football
Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman offensive linemen - GoldandBlack.com
NFF Dinner honors Dustin Keller, area athletes - Journal & Courier ($)
Catching up with: JIm Schwantz - GoldandBlack.com
#Saints quarterback Drew Brees takes witness stand, accuses jeweler of using their friendship to scam millions from him | https://t.co/mRXY48353w— Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) June 6, 2019
Basketball
All-star games give Purdue incoming freshman preview of defensive challenge - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue recruits lead Indiana rout of Kentucky - GoldandBlack.com
Newman lets play do the talking with Indiana All-Stars - NWItimes
Olympic/Other
Sprinter Williams tops program record in NCAAs - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers birthdays: June 10
Pat Johnson (1972) Defensive Back, Football
Gelen Robinson (1995) Linebacker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.