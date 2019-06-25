News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-25 06:51:55 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.25.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Purdue Boilermakers Recruiting

Oxendine sees opportunity at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue has been contender for Michael Redding - GoldandBlack.com

North recruiting surge may not be over - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Boilermakers Basketball

Cline talks future - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: Hoops, recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Boilermakers Football

Pinkel's cancer comes back - ESPN

Brees passing the torch to Zion Williamson - Yahoosports.com | USA Today

Purdue Boilermakers Olympic/Other sports

UConn to rejoin Big East - ESPN.com

Shipley returns as an assistant in baseball - Purduesports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Steve Schaefer (dec.) (1952) Offensive Guard, Football

Alex Dimarzlo (1953) Defensive Back Football

Jerry Nichols (1953) Forward, Men's Basketball

Justin Jennings (1974) Guard, Men's Basketball

Tonya Kirk (1974) Forward, Women's Basketball

