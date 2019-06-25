University Book Store Headlines: 6.25.19
No matter where you are in the world, the sound of kids playing, the smiles, laughs and excitement are the same! Our environment and influences as we grow can affect us, but we are all born the same! 🤔 https://t.co/L0u0B7InPF— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 24, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Recruiting
Oxendine sees opportunity at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue has been contender for Michael Redding - GoldandBlack.com
North recruiting surge may not be over - GoldandBlack.com
🇺🇸 @twill___ rockin’ the 🔴⚪️🔵. #Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/ASYweIyCmq— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 24, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Basketball
Cline talks future - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Hoops, recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Boilermakers Football
Pinkel's cancer comes back - ESPN
Brees passing the torch to Zion Williamson - Yahoosports.com | USA Today
Purdue Boilermakers Olympic/Other sports
UConn to rejoin Big East - ESPN.com
Shipley returns as an assistant in baseball - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Steve Schaefer (dec.) (1952) Offensive Guard, Football
Alex Dimarzlo (1953) Defensive Back Football
Jerry Nichols (1953) Forward, Men's Basketball
Justin Jennings (1974) Guard, Men's Basketball
Tonya Kirk (1974) Forward, Women's Basketball
