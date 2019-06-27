News More News
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Purdue Boilermakers Recruiting

Clyde Washington commits - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

West Side's Washington earns offers from Purdue - NWITimes.com

Jayland Parker announcing next week - Rivals.com

Tennessee linebacker takes another look at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Boilermakers Football

Chat Transcript - GoldandBlack.com

Story No. 3 - Purdue crushes Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Boilermakers Basketball

Off-season leadership shouldn't be one of Purdue's questions - GoldandBlack.com

Williams ready for FIBA World Cup in Greece - Purduesports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Olympic Sports/Other

Golf courses set new pricing structure - Journal & Courier

Black Cultural Center celebrates 50h anniversary - Journal & Courier

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Sal Ciampi (1943) Offensive Guard, Football

Mike McVary (1955) Middle Guard, Football

Rob Flournoy (1967) Linebacker, Football

Cole Herdman (1995) Tight End, Football

Elijah Sindelar (1996) Quarterback, Football

{{ article.author_name }}