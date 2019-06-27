University Book Store Headlines: 6.27.19
.@twill___ made an impact in 🇺🇸 exhibition win over 🇬🇷.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 27, 2019
8️⃣ pts, 9️⃣ rebs in 1️⃣2️⃣ mins. #Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/68JxI4n0r3
Purdue Boilermakers Recruiting
Clyde Washington commits - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
West Side's Washington earns offers from Purdue - NWITimes.com
Jayland Parker announcing next week - Rivals.com
Tennessee linebacker takes another look at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue star and Super Bowl champ @cliffavril stopped by Ross-Ade today with some friends from the @goldRushRally. #ChuggaChuggaVroomVroom 🏁#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/e9aXyzFHMZ— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) June 26, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Football
Chat Transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Story No. 3 - Purdue crushes Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Boilermakers Basketball
Off-season leadership shouldn't be one of Purdue's questions - GoldandBlack.com
Williams ready for FIBA World Cup in Greece - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Olympic Sports/Other
Golf courses set new pricing structure - Journal & Courier
Black Cultural Center celebrates 50h anniversary - Journal & Courier
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Sal Ciampi (1943) Offensive Guard, Football
Mike McVary (1955) Middle Guard, Football
Rob Flournoy (1967) Linebacker, Football
Cole Herdman (1995) Tight End, Football
Elijah Sindelar (1996) Quarterback, Football
