October 21, 2018, is a day that will live in Purdue history forever.

With super fan Tyler Trent on hand serving as inspiration and a national TV audience peering in, the unranked Boilermakers blasted No. 2 Ohio State, 49-20. And, honestly, it wasn’t even that close in what arguably was the greatest game in Ross-Ade Stadium annals.

"Just a great performance. I tell you what, I don't have anything negative to say," Jeff Brohm said. "We came in and played aggressive and I think you have to play aggressive against these guys."

The last time Purdue had beaten a school ranked so highly? You have to go back to 1984, when the Boilers took down No. 2 Ohio State, 28-23, in Ross-Ade Stadium behind the play of Jim Everett and Rod Woodson.

Big plays were the order of the day for Purdue, which had four scoring plays of 40 yards or more. And quarterback David Blough led the onslaught. He connected on 25-of-43 passes for 378 yards. His 43-yard touchdown connection with Rondale Moore with 3:37 left in the game sealed the deal for Purdue, setting Ross-Ade Stadium into a frenzy. Moore finished with 12 receptions for 170 yards and two scores. The Buckeyes had no answer for the freshman sensation.

Ohio State didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter in a game in which the Buckeyes got whipped up front with OSU signal-caller Dwayne Haskins throwing a whopping 73 passes.



Purdue out rushed Ohio State, 161-76, with D.J. Knox leading the way with 128 yards on the ground and three touchdowns on just 16 carries (8.0 ypc). The 49 points were the most Purdue ever had scored vs. the Buckeyes, who saw a 12-game winning streak snapped.

"We came in with an aggressive plan and an aggressive approach," Brohm said. "We did a nice job making their quarterback a little bit uncomfortable and with that the offense was able to score some points and maybe make them (Buckeyes) slightly panic just a bit."

Ohio State panicked. Purdue pounced. And the result was one of the most memorable nights in Ross-Ade Stadium history that was further evidence of the rise of the program under Brohm.

