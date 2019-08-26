University Book Store Headlines: 8.26.2019
Take a look at our First Look: Nevada and you will begin to ready yourself for the Boilermakers' first opponent. https://t.co/1np4PWvAKC pic.twitter.com/2iWuJPZnoy— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) August 26, 2019
Purdue Football
First-and-10: Purdue-Nevada - Journal & Courier
IU looking to keep pace with facilities - Anderson Herald-Bulletin
Bell, Karlaftis named to freshman preseason All-American teams - Journal & Courier
We've waited long enough for Amad Anderson's debut - Staten Island Live
Purdue should welcome increased expectations in 2019 - Journal & Courier
Brees gets a TD in lone series - Yahoosports.com
Horvath ready for increased work load - Journal & Courier
Joe Tiller online auction starts today - Tiller.org
Purdue Recruiting
Recruiting Roundup: GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Elite Camp coverage - GoldandBlack.com
Carlson plans official visits - Rivals.com
Purdue target Heide cherishes local connection - Journal & Courier
Purdue nabs swimmer from Alexandria - Swimmer's World
Basketball
Men's Big Ten schedule announced - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten releases WBB schedule - Purduesports.com
Olympic Sports/Other
Soccer beats Toledo - Purduesports.com
Soccer beats Georgia, too - Purduesports.com
How everyone is reacting when they learn that @PurdueVB opens a new spectacular season in one week from today. Home opener vs. Ohio U on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 2 PM. Boilers also host Ball State on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7 PM. Expecting sell-outs. @PurdueSports fans - snag tickets now. pic.twitter.com/84Q8HT8Q82— Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) August 26, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Ted Tedesco (dec.) (1951) Offensive Guard, Football
Bill Hitchcock (1965) Offensive Tackle, Football
Sean Morris (1980) Cornerback, Football
