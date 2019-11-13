News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 11.13.2019

Purdue  Football

From walk-on to BMOC, the rise of O'Connell is fairy-tale stuff - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City Superstore Video: Co-OC/QB coach Brian Brohm talks offense - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City Superstore Videos: O'Connell, Holt after practice Tuesday - GoldandBlack.com

The Iraq War veteran turned college football walk-on at Colorado State - ESPN.com

Open week gives O'Connell time to reflect, improve - JCOnline.com

With Marquette's Howard, Purdue sees Carsen Edwards - JCOnline.com

LSU sits atop CFP rankings - ESPN.com

College Football Playoff rankings: What the games would look like today - ESPN.com

Purdue Basketball

Game 3: Purdue at Marquette - GoldandBlack.com

Markus Howard presents Purdue daunting defensive test - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Marquette, more - GoldandBlack.com

Final Four predictions - CBSSports.com

College basketball needs redshirt rule like football - JCOnline.com

Olympic Sports/Other

Hummel headlines seven-person Purdue Hall of Fame class - GoldandBlack.com

Wrestling: Lydy earns B1G Wrestler of the Week honors - PurdueSports.com

Purdue president challenges students for new chant as 'IU Sucks' cheer appears to end - WLFI.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Jim Lathrop (1961) Strength Coach, Football

Walter Williams (1987) Safety, Football

Carlos Carvajal (1992) Tight End, Football

