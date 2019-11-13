University Book Store Headlines: 11.13.2019
Paying it forward isn't just a cliche. We should all strive to make it better for the next person, says Matt Painter.
Latest NABC Guardians of the Game Podcast with the coach
🎙 https://t.co/AgzoMNreyw pic.twitter.com/CfUDjTQTNT
Purdue Football
From walk-on to BMOC, the rise of O'Connell is fairy-tale stuff - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: Co-OC/QB coach Brian Brohm talks offense - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Videos: O'Connell, Holt after practice Tuesday - GoldandBlack.com
The Iraq War veteran turned college football walk-on at Colorado State - ESPN.com
Open week gives O'Connell time to reflect, improve - JCOnline.com
With Marquette's Howard, Purdue sees Carsen Edwards - JCOnline.com
LSU sits atop CFP rankings - ESPN.com
College Football Playoff rankings: What the games would look like today - ESPN.com
And here is the Team of the Week in the B1G on the defensive side of the ball!
Congrats to my pops on being named to the Purdue Hall of Fame. Legit legend. All-Time Assist leader (690), 1000 pt scorer, 500 plus rebounds & started very game of his career. Best point guard in Purdue history & it's not close. Always looked up to you & still do! Congrats #20!
Purdue Basketball
Game 3: Purdue at Marquette - GoldandBlack.com
Markus Howard presents Purdue daunting defensive test - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Marquette, more - GoldandBlack.com
Final Four predictions - CBSSports.com
College basketball needs redshirt rule like football - JCOnline.com
SEVEN @B1GVolleyball teams reside inside of @NCAAVolleyball's top-25 this week:
5⃣ @GopherVBall
6⃣ @Huskervball
7⃣ @BadgerVB
8⃣ @PennStateVBALL
1⃣6⃣ @PurdueVB
2⃣3⃣ @umichvball
2⃣5⃣ @IlliniVBall pic.twitter.com/PkvnwlTcgz
Olympic Sports/Other
Hummel headlines seven-person Purdue Hall of Fame class - GoldandBlack.com
Wrestling: Lydy earns B1G Wrestler of the Week honors - PurdueSports.com
Purdue president challenges students for new chant as 'IU Sucks' cheer appears to end - WLFI.com
🔈"Our players played for them."
- HC Dave Shondell
After a competitive showing in the #B1G semifinals, Purdue Soccer cheered Purdue Volleyball on to a sweep against Rutgers, because here it's all about #FAMILY.
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Jim Lathrop (1961) Strength Coach, Football
Walter Williams (1987) Safety, Football
Carlos Carvajal (1992) Tight End, Football
